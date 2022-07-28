‘Big Brother’ Alums Call Out Daniel Durston for ‘Appalling’ Behavior

In the Wednesday, July 27 episode of “Big Brother,” houseguest Daniel Durston shocked fans when he started an argument with Taylor Hale seemingly out of nowhere.

Earlier in the episode, news started to spread around the house that Daniel’s number one ally, Nicole Layog, was crying upstairs. Taylor went upstairs to comfort her festie bestie. Taylor assumed Nicole was crying because of her mom’s health issues.

In an attempt to console Nicole, Taylor said she would understand if Nicole didn’t want to play in tomorrow’s Veto competition. Taylor’s words were sincere, but Nicole didn’t take it that way.

Shortly after Taylor left the room, Nicole told Daniel about Taylor’s visit, and he didn’t take it well.

The Vegas performer lashed out at Taylor, calling her “fake” and telling her not to speak to him until finale. Ouch. He also blamed her for Paloma’s sudden departure from the game.

The blowup sparked outrage on Twitter. Many fans and “Big Brother” alums thought Daniel’s behavior was out of line and took to social media to express their opinions.

Here’s what you need to know.

‘Big Brother’ Alums Call Out Daniel on Twitter

After Daniel’s blowup, several “Big Brother” alums took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the fight scene.

Season 23 houseguest Britini D’Angelo condemned Daniel’s behavior, calling his actions “appalling.”

This is so appalling to watch. Grown men and women ostracizing, bullying, & belittling someone who has more CLASS in their pinky toe than these people have in their entire bodies. This is DISGUSTING. #BB24 — Britini D'Angelo (@britinidangelo) July 28, 2022

“This is so appalling to watch,” she wrote in a July 27 tweet. “Grown men and women ostracizing, bullying, & belittling someone who has more CLASS in their pinky toe than these people have in their entire bodies. This is DISGUSTING. #BB24”

“Big Brother 21” houseguest Kat Dunn also weighed in on the drama, tweeting, “Daniel is such an embarrassment please. Imagine applying to the show relentlessly for 10 years to do THIS #bb24”

Daniel is such an embarrassment please. Imagine applying to the show relentlessly for 10 years to do THIS 🤡 #bb24 https://t.co/ETwQ6moQWo — Kat Dunn (@itskathryndunn) July 28, 2022

Fan favorite Janelle Pierzina shared her thoughts on the situation, calling Daniel a punk in a July 27 tweet.

Daniel is such a punk I want to beat his ass. #BB24 — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) July 28, 2022

“Daniel is such a punk I want to beat his a**. #BB24,” she wrote.

“Big Brother 15” winner Andy Herren weighed in on the drama as well, tweeting, “I truly have nothing to say other than f*** Nicole and Daniel. They deserve what is coming to them in the game and outside of it. #BB24”

I truly have nothing to say other than fuck Nicole and Daniel. They deserve what is coming to them in the game and outside of it. #BB24 — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) July 28, 2022

Who Is Going Home Tonight?

SPOILERS AHEAD: DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

Tonight’s episode marks the second live eviction of the season. The first eviction was canceled due to Paloma Aguilar’s impromptu departure from the show.

So, who is going home tonight?

Live Feed Recap:

Earlier in the week, Turner won Head of Household and nominated bestie pair Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes for eviction. But after the bestie pair won the Power of Veto competition, Turner was forced to restrategize.

The house assumed Turner would nominate Taylor for eviction, but in a sudden twist, he decided to nominate Ameerah and Terrance for eviction.

The decision left many houseguests stunned. Turner came up with the plan to backdoor Ameerah with the help of his new alliance, The Leftovers.

The Leftovers alliance includes Turner, Taylor, Brittany, Michael, Monte, Joseph, and Kyle.

If everything goes according to plan, Ameerah will be the second houseguest evicted.

Stay tuned for more “Big Brother 24” updates.

READ NEXT: Paloma Aguilar Says She Lost Touch With Reality on ‘Big Brother’