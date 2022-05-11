‘Big Brother’ Alum Got Married Last Week

Congratulations are in order for “Big Brother 16” alum Frankie Grande. The former houseguest married his longtime boyfriend, Hale Leon, in his hometown Boca Raton, Florida, on May 4. Grande posted photos from the “Star Wars”-themed nuptials on Instagram alongside a lengthy caption.

“Introducing Mr. & Mr. Grande,” he wrote in the caption. “Yup! We’re MARRIED! Surprise! Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy. It was the most beautiful ceremony, officiated by my incredible mother, and it brought us even closer together as we took our vows before our immediate families and before God!”

Grande wrote that he “met the man of [his dreams]” and told fans he is the “happiest [he’s] ever been.”

It is unclear if Grande’s sister, pop star Ariana Grande, attended the event, but she did share her brother’s post on her Instagram story alongside a kind message for her brother and brother-in-law.

“Two very incredible and cosmically destined souls,” she wrote. “I love you both so much and am wishing you endless lifetimes of happiness and health and copious amounts of video games.”

How Did Frankie Grande Meet Hale Leon?

Grande shared the story of how he met Leon in a July 2019 interview with People Magazine.

The 39-year-old told the outlet that he first spotted Leon at a line dancing bar in Los Angeles in 2019.

“I randomly ended up going to this bar Oil Can Harry’s in the Valley and I saw Hale he was dancing on the stage,” he said. “He was performing for everybody. He loves to go to Oil Can Harry’s. He knew all the dances. I was blown away.”

“It was definitely love at first dance,” he joked. “I chased him down to meet him afterwards but he disappeared to fix his hair.”

The “Big Brother” alum also shared that the Grande family loves Leon, especially his grandmother.

“Nonna really loved him and paraded him around her retirement home, [showing us off] as the new hip gay couple visiting,” he told the publication.

“It was so cool, I didn’t know if they would be hip to that, but it was really adorable.”

Frankie Grande on Getting Sober

Frankie Grande Reflects on His Years of Sobriety

Grande opened up about his sobriety on Radio Andy (via SiriusXM) in January 2020, telling host Jeff Lewis that his addiction was “consuming [his] everyday life.”

“If I wasn’t drunk, I was obsessed with when I was going to get the next drink or the next fix,” he said.

He also spoke about his addiction to Klonopin, which a doctor prescribed him to treat sleep-deprived anxiety.

“I was basically a zombie,” he told Lewis.

Grande was able to kick the habit after attending a rehab facility for 45 days.

The reality star, who has been sober since 2017, told Lewis he identifies as an addict.

“No matter how much time happens in my life that I’m sober, as soon as I pick up whatever it is, a drink, a drug — I will immediately go back to the worst place that I was,” he said. “That is how my brain is wired. And I’m working every day…to rewire those brain patterns.”

“Big Brother 24” will air in the summer of 2022.