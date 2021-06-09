‘Big Brother’s’ Frankie Grande Is Engaged

Congratulations are in order for “Big Brother” contestant and Broadway star Frankie Grande. On June 8, he and his longtime boyfriend Hale Leon got engaged surrounded by their family and friends. Read on for all the details of the romantic moment and details on their relationship.

Grande Surprised Leon With the Proposal That Has Been In the Works For a Year

Grande told People that he designed an elaborate virtual reality proposal. He told Leon they were getting together with their friends to celebrate Grande’s sober anniversary — he will be four years sober on June 16 — but instead it was a surprise proposal at Dreamscape, a virtual reality venue in Los Angeles where the couple had one of their first dates.

According to the People article, the custom-made proposal ended with a “will you marry me?” and virtual fireworks.

“It was such a perfect, beautiful moment,” said Grande. “Hale was completely surprised and we both started crying tears of joy. I have been working on proposing to him in virtual reality for over a year and it was ABSOLUTELY breathtaking for us both.”

In his Instagram post of the big moment, Grande wrote, “I am so happy my best friend said he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me! Playing games and making me laugh forever! Speaking of games… I proposed IN VIRTUAL REALITY! HE FREAKED OUT! I can’t wait to post the video.”

On the post, Dreamscape commented, “BEST. PROPOSAL. EVER!” to which Grande replied, “AGREED! Thank you for making this crazy dream of mine a reality!”

Grande’s ‘Big Brother’ Family Is So Excited For Him

On the Instagram post, Grande’s season 16 housemates Derrick Levasseur, Caleb Reynolds, and Nicole Franzel were quick to offer words of congratulations, with Reynolds writing, “Happy for you buddy. Love ya. Hope to meet the lucky fiancé soon as possible. Be blessed #fraleb.”

Fellow “Big Brother” alums Natalie Negrotti, Rachel Reilly and Marissa Jaret Winokur (she won “Celebrity Big Brother” season one) were also ending Grande and Leon lots of love.

The couple met two years ago at a line dancing bar called Oil Can Harry’s. Grande said he was “blown away” by Leon’s dancing skills, telling People at the time that it was “love at first dance.” They recently took a trip to Palm Springs to celebrate their two-year anniversary.

Hale is a video game streamer and actor. His Twitch channel is full of him streaming himself playing horror games, which he says are his favorites. His bio also says that he is a “Fog Whisperer” for “Dead by Daylight,” a popular horror game. Fog Whisperers are partners of the game who are rewarded “for building communities around the game,” according to the official website. Grande and Leon also have a toy poodle named Appa.

There is no word yet as to when the wedding might be. Perhaps Grande wants to space it out a bit from his younger sister’s wedding — singer Ariana Grande recently wed luxury realtor Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony attended by about 20 people.

“Big Brother” season 23 premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: Fan-Fave ‘Big Brother’ Winner Expecting a Baby