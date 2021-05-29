Frankie Grande Reveals If He Would Play ‘Big Brother’ Again

Popular “Big Brother” contestant Frankie Grande recently revealed what would get him back on the show — and it feeds right into fans who are hoping to see a legends season as a way to make up for the season 22 debacle.

Read on to find out what Grande said about the most recent all-stars season and his idea for a “Big Brother: Legends” season.

Grande Said All-Stars Wasn’t Really ‘All-Stars’

Big Brother – Frankie's Grande-Sized SecretFrankie reveals a huge secret in the hopes of saving himself. Click HERE to subscribe to the Big Brother channel: bit.ly/1lvQig6 Subscribe for Live Feed access to see it all! Sign up HERE: bit.ly/1pTeFbN 2014-08-14T14:14:58Z

Like many fans, Grande doesn’t believe that season 22 was actually an all-star season. He recently told the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast that he found casting to be lacking and that it was really unfair to some of the players.

“There weren’t that many all-stars in it, to be honest, like really great people,” said Grande, adding, “It was kind of an unfair season in that way.”

He explained that without bigger targets in the house, somebody like Janelle Pierzina stood no chance.

“Janelle had no chance because there weren’t that big of targets in that house except for Janelle. Janelle was the biggest target in that house, hands down, no question, so she didn’t have a chance, unfortunately. That was casting’s fault,” said Grande.

He did say he was “so happy” that his “Big Brother 16” castmate Cody Calafiore won, but he also said that “no one was giving [Calafiore] a run for his money in that house” because of the way the cast ended up.

Grande also revealed that this summer, he thinks he’ll tune in for “Big Brother 23,” which will be his first “normal” season of “Big Brother” that he has watched in a long time. He said he watched “Celebrity Big Brother” for his friend Marissa Jaret Winokur, who ended up winning, and then he turned in to “Big Brother All-Stars” to support Calafiore and BB16’s Nicole Franzel.

“I didn’t watch ‘Big Brother’ until the all-stars season because of course, I wanted to support Cody and Nicole. Very proud of my boy Cody. So I think I’ll watch this one. This will be my first season of ‘Big Brother’ normal that I watch,” said Grande.

Grande Would Come Back If Casting Got Some ‘Heavy-Hitters’

Grande said “of course” he would play the game again, but only if there were enough big names to make it an even playing field.

“I would need to have some other big targets in the house. I don’t want to go the way of Janelle. I don’t want [them to be like], ‘That’s Frankie Grande, kill him!’ … I have a big beautiful glittery shiny target on my back if I walk into that house, so it would have to be with some big hitters, it would have to be like me and Dan [Gheesling] and Derrick [Levasseur]. That would be wild. Can you imagine?!”

Grande also said bring back Pierzina, “she didn’t get a fair shot at all,” and he’d “love” to see Dr. Will Kirby in the game too — “he’s a wonderful man.”

Rachel Reilly Villegas would certainly have to be included too and she has said that she’s “there” for a “Big Brother: Legends” season. Make this happen, CBS!

“Big Brother” season 23 premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother 23’ Season Theme and BBAD Update