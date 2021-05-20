‘Big Brother’ Alum’s Partner Dies Suddenly

A “Big Brother” alumni shared some sad news with her followers recently when GineMarie Zimmerman said her boyfriend Evangelos “Angelo” Siozios died suddenly this month at the age of 31. Here is what you need to know about his death and how her “Big Brother” family has rallied around Zimmerman as she shared her grief.

Zimmerman Called Siozios Her ‘True Angel’

For once I’m a lost for words. My boyfriend Angelo has passed away. He was a such a smart amazing person, who loved his family , Zeus and I. He worked so hard though out law schools and achieving his goals. You are now my true angel. We love you pic.twitter.com/ewwxmbTBRO — GinaMarie Zimmerman (@GinaMarieZ) May 19, 2021

In a post on Instagram and Twitter filled with photos of Zimmerman and Siozios with their dog, Zeus, Zimmerman shared the news and called him her “true angel.”

“For once I’m a lost for words. My boyfriend Angelo has passed away. He was such a smart amazing person, who loved his family, Zeus and I. He worked so hard throughout law schools and achieving his goals. You are now my true angel. We love you,” wrote Zimmerman.

The obituary posted on the John Vincent Scalia Funeral Home website says that Siozios died on May 9 while on a trip to Greece.

The obituary reads:

Evangelos Siozios, 31, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Filiates, Thesprotia, Greece. He was the beloved son to Gus and Eleada Siozios. Loving brother to Michael and Evanthia Siozios. Cherished grandson to Michael and Evangelia Theodoulou and the late George and Evanthia Siozios. Evangelos is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The tribute wall on the funeral home’s website is full of photos of Zimmerman and Siozios. According to some Facebook comments on Siozios’ page, he and Zimmerman had been together for at least four years. His Facebook page also shows that he was from Staten Island, New York, and studied law at New York Law School.

Zimmerman’s ‘Big Brother’ Family Was Quick to Offer Words of Support and Condolences

On her Instagram post, dozens of “Big Brother” alumni were showing Zimmerman their support with kind words and offers to help her in any way they can.

“My heart is aching for you, sending you so much love and praying for peace and comfort. Here for you!” wrote Elena Davies.

Tyler Crispen said that Siozios was “a pleasure to meet” and that he is “so sorry” for Zimmerman’s loss. Cody Calafiore added, “I am so sorry GM. I can’t believe it,” to which Zimmerman replied that Calafiore’s mom has “been a great help” at this trying time.

“My heart is aching for you! Don’t have words to express how your feeling but we’re thinking of you praying for you and your families always here for a call or anything you need,” wrote Rachel Reilly Villegas, and Janelle Pierzina added, “I’m so sorry Gina Marie!! How Devastating. Please call me if you ever need to talk.”

“Big Brother” contestants Rachel Swindler, Raven Walton, Nicole Anthony, Liz Nolan, Nick Maccarone, Sam Smith, James Rhine, JoJo Spatafora, April Lewis, Glenn Garcia, and Keesha Smith also offered words of support, and so did “Survivor” alum Carolyn Rivera and “Celebrity Big Brother” winner Marissa Jaret Winokur.

Zimmerman was a contestant on “Big Brother” season 15 back in 2013. She has since founded a company that helps dog owners celebrate their beloved pets’ birthdays called Party Pup. She also recently starred in Spatafora’s new music video, “Don’t Catch Feelings.”

