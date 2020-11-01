PICS: ‘Big Brother’ Alums Halloween Costumes 2020

Another Halloween is in the books and there once again a lot of creativity out there this year. From Star Wars to superheroes to using actual Big Brother costumes and comic books for inspiration, the Big Brother family showed up and showed out for All Hallows Eve this year.

Holly Allen

Holly Allen decided to be “lazy” and dress up as herself — her Big Brother comics persona, Pinot Noir.

She also did a tribute to Britney Spears.

Nicole Anthony

Nicole Anthony dressed up as a Day of the Dead Skeleton… with baby hands. Creepy!

Tommy Bracco

Tommy Bracco made his goddaughter an offer she couldn’t refuse by dressing up as the Godfather to her fairy.

Haleigh Broucher

A girl and her kitty! Haleigh Broucher dressed up as her cat, Scarlett.

Julie Chen

Host Julie Chen did not dress up this year (that we can tell), but she did post a throwback photo to Instagram of herself dressed as Madonna from the “Vogue” performance at the Video Music Awards.

Kathryn Dunn

Kat Dunn decided that “instead of dressing in costume this Halloween,” she would finally “shed [her] human skin and let you all see [her]” for who she really is… “a reptilian alien, Happy Halloween earthlings.”

Dan Gheesling

Dan Gheesling and his wife dressed up as a Knight of the Holy Grail from Monty Python and a dragon.

Frankie Grande

It seems very fitting that Frankie Grande dressed up as Dr. Frank-n-Furter from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Britney Haynes’ Daughters

Britney Haynes’ daughters are adorable as Yoda and Princess Leia. The force is strong with them!

Andy Herren

We honestly have no idea who Andy Herren and his boyfriend are dressed as, but we still love the effort.

Winston Hines

Winston Hines doesn’t even have to change his name to dress up like Wade Winston Wilson, aka Deadpool: “What I’m about to do to you, is what Limp Bizkit did to music in the late ’90s.”

Dr. Will Kirby

Which do you like better, Dr. Will as a pink stripper unicorn or as James Bond? That’s a tough one!

Derrick Levasseur’s Kids

There is quite the variety going on at Derrick Levasseur’s house. We think Vampirina might be our favorite.

Nick Maccarone

Nick Maccarone is “Mighty Morphin [his] way through the night” as the Black Power Ranger.

The Nickson Family

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf welcomed baby No. 2 just in time to dress her up as baby Yoda!

Liz and Julia Nolan

Twin sisters Liz and Julia Nolan are looking fierce as a devil and a “cosmic cowgirl,” whatever that one is.

Janelle Pierzina

Janelle Pierzina adhered to the old adage of just use what you have… and dressed up in her star costume from Big Brother All-Stars. Classic.

Marcellas Reynolds

Marcellas Reynolds posted a throwback photo to a time when he was part of an Academy Award segment about makeup FX. Spooky!

Angela Rockstar’s Kids

At Angela Rockstar’s house, we got some Among Us, a fairy pirate, and a fireman.

The Schroeder Family

Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd dressed up with their two boys as a witch, Cobra Kai, Spiderman and Captain America.

Elissa Slater

Elissa Slater posted a photo of her son doing his best superhero pose.

Isabella Wang

Isabella Wang is a lovely scarecrow for Halloween… hope that werewolf is going to be nice to her.

GinaMarie Zimmerman

GinaMarie and her dog put on an amazing Cobra Kai Halloween costume.

Amanda Zuckerman

Amanda Zuckerman and her husband went full-on Handmaid’s Tale — luckily, their daughter got to be a Disney girl.

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, there are rumors that CBS is trying to put together Celebrity Big Brother 3 and we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring as well.

