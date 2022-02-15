‘Celebrity Big Brother:’ Who Wins Head of Household Spoilers 2/14

On the February 14 episode of “Celebrity Big Brother,” Shanna Moakler became the fourth houseguest evicted from the house.

Carson Kressley named Shanna as the replacement nominee after Todrick Hall took Todd Bridges off the block during the Veto ceremony. Shanna was sent packing in an unanimous four to zero vote.

After the live eviction, the houseguests competed in a Head of Household competition. According to Big Brother Network, Todd Bridges won the competition.

Nominations are expected to be announced later today, but given that Todd is aligned with Miesha, Todrick, and Lamar, it seems likely Carson and Cynthia will be nominated.

Fans React to Shanna’s Exit

Shanna’s exit from the “Big Brother” elicited a strong reaction from fans who rallied behind the former Miss New York on Twitter. One fan tweeted, “thank you so much for not only being an amazing player, but also an amazing person. You united all of bbtwitter this season and will go down in bb history as one of the best! Shanna for AFP!” Another Twitter user weighed in, writing, “She’s better off without them. Vote Shanna for America’s Favorite Houseguest.”

“Big Brother” alums also voiced their support for the “Meet the Barkers” star.

“The house didn’t deserve her. Shanna for AFP,” All-Star Janelle Pierzina tweeted. Season 23 contestant Hannah Chaddha retweeted Janelle’s statement. Season 15 winner Andy Herren also weighed in on last night’s episode, tweeting, “One of my biggest fears while playing Big Brother was that I would be eliminated by a bunch of idiots who didn’t know what they were doing. Thus, I really feel for Shanna.”

The FULL ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Schedule

Week 1

Wednesday, February 2 (premiere): 8-9 p.m.

Thursday, February 3: 9-10 p.m.

Friday, February 4: 8-10 p.m.

Week 2

Sunday, February 6: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, February 7: 9-10 p.m.

Wednesday, February 9: 8-9 p.m.

Friday, February 11: 8-10 p.m.

Week 3

Sunday, February 13: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, February 14: 9-10 p.m.

Wednesday, February 16: 8-9 p.m.

Friday, February 18: 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, February 19: 8-9 p.m.

Week 4

Sunday, February 20: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, February 21: 9-11 p.m.

Wednesday, February 23 (finale): 8-9 p.m.

Season 24 of “Big Brother” will air in the summer of 2022.