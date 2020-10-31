When ‘Big Brother’ Stars Kat & Holly Started Their Feud

It’s so funny how some Big Brother contestants come out of the game and even if they weren’t allies, they’re fast friends once the season is over… and some keep the hate-fueled fires burning long after the show has wrapped. Case in point: Big Brother 21 stars Kathryn Dunn and Holly Allen do not appear to be post-game BFFs.

It All Started Because of a Guy

No, the Dunn-Allen feud did not start because they knew each other prior to the show because of their beauty pageant pasts. It started because they both had a showmance with Jackson Michie.

Michie and Dunn initially hit it off and had a brief flirtation, but then when that fizzled, he turned his attention to Allen and they rode their showmance all the way to the finals. Incidentally, they split earlier this year.

And Dunn moved on herself — she and cast member Nick Maccarone started a relationship while they living in the jury house (though they too are no longer together).

Then after the show, Allen went on a podcast where she said that Dunn only went on Big Brother because she “wanted followers and relevancy.”

Dunn responded in an Instagram Live where she said, “There’s stuff in her heart and she hasn’t gotten over it a year later, I get that, but there’s literally no reason why she should’ve brought me up in that article.”

She added, “If she would have worried more about relevancy then maybe people would have remembered her more as Holly Allen from Big Brother 21 and not Beth from Big Brother 21.”

This is a dig at Allen that stems from the fact that very early on in the season, houseguest David Alexander mistakenly referred to Allen as “Beth” and then that’s what she became known as with the fans on social media.

Since the Show Wrapped, The Feud Has Moved to Social Media

Recently, Dunn was having some fun on Twitter with casting director Robyn Kass, joking that her application for Love Island was rejected. Kass sassed back, “Girl, Love Island is for girls who want ONE guy at a time.”

Several Big Brother alums had a good laugh at the exchange, including Angela Rockstar, James Rhine, and Cliff Hogg. But it was Allen’s “like” that got Dunn’s hackles raised.

After Allen “liked” the joke from Kass, Dunn posted a screenshot of it with the caption, “Uh no sorry you’re not in on the joke.” She later clarified that comment by writing, “Holly has made too many slut-shaming comments in the past, so she is excluded from this joke.”

She followed that up with a screenshot of Allen’s Twitter which she captioned, “Girl doesn’t like any tweets until 2018 unless it has to do with me. RENT FREE I TELL YOU.”

She then asked Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina for help, tweeting, “I need your advice on how to evict myself from a b*tches head.”

Then the latest chapter in the ongoing spat is that Dunn posted photos of herself in a pumpkin patch on Instagram.

Allen then took to her Instagram with her own fall photos captioned, “Pumpkin patch photos are kind of basic… so we tried to be a little extra.”

Oooh, where will the shade be thrown next?

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, there are rumors that CBS is trying to put together Celebrity Big Brother 3 and we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring as well.

