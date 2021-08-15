Holly Allen Slams Ex-Boyfriend Jackson Michie

Holly Allen slammed her ex-boyfriend, Jackson Michie, in a new TikTok Video.

The “Big Brother” season 21 runner-up, who dated that season’s winner for a year after they met each other on the CBS reality competition show, posted a shady TikTok video directed at her ex.

In the clip, Allen played two versions of herself as the Eminem song “Venom” played in the background. In the video, she stated, “My ex and I broke up because of religious differences.”

An alternate version of herself then asked, “Really?”, to which Holly No. 1 replied: “Yeah, he thought he was God. And I didn’t.”

Allen captioned the clip,” “Hallelujah.”

You can see it below:

Although Allen didn’t specifically name Jackson Michie in her TikTok video, she did confirm she was referring to him as she answered fans’ comments, according to Us Weekly.

After one commenter asked Allen how she “did not see this in the [Big Brother] house,” the wine safari guide replied, “I did see but girl you cling on to ANY source of comfort in there. It’s soooooo drastically different than real life.”

In another comment, Allen noted that her ex-boyfriend’s narcissistic red flags were “harder to see with BB goggles.”

Jackson Michie & Holly Allen Announced Their Split In June 2020

In 2019, Allen and Michie went from the “Big Brother” bubble into a full relationship in the public eye. Just six months after meeting on the CBS reality show, the two moved in together in an apartment in the Playa Vista area of Los Angeles, per Us Weekly. But less than a year later, the couple announced their split.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Michie posted to Instagram to reveal that “life works in crazy ways” and that it has “continued to work in ways neither of [us] expected and sadly life will be taking us in different directions.” He added that the breakup wasn’t “because of bad actions or words” but rather that he and his ex realized that “a relationship may not be for the best” for them.

Allen posted to Instagram to say that while she will always love Michie, “sometimes priorities don’t line up.”

He Said, She Said

The exes have said even more about their split over the past year. In a post on his Instagram stories, Michie claimed that “poor communication” was one of the reasons for the split, but he also admitted he “wasn’t the man” he should have been for Allen, according to Screenrant. He denied that cheating had anything to do with his split from his “Big Brother’ girlfriend.

Allen also opened up about the breakup while speaking on the “Publyssity” podcast. She noted that the former couple’s seven-year age gap became an issue, and that spending too much time together during the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help matters. She added that the “devastating” split had her searching for a place to live in the middle of the pandemic. Allen also hinted that the split was Michie’s idea. She revealed she was “really hurt by a lot of things” that happened in her relationship and that her life “had been uprooted out of nowhere.”

