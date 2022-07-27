Big Brother 24 Spoilers: A Backdoor Plan Causes a Houseguest to Throw Up

“Big Brother” fans who have been watching the 24/hour live feeds know that a lot has gone down recently. A backdoor plan emerged earlier this week that left a lot of houseguests stunned.

The drama has been so intense that it caused one houseguest to throw up.

Here’s what you need to know.

SPOILERS AHEAD: DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO SEE SPOILERS.

Why Did Indy Throw Up?

Live feed recap:

Turner won HOH this week and the Massachusetts native didn’t waste time deciding who to nominate. He nominated bestie pair Michael and Brittany for eviction.

But after Michael and Brittany won POV, Turner was forced to nominate another bestie pair in their place.

The house expected Turner to nominate Taylor and Nicole for eviction. The house has been gunning for Taylor since week one, so it seemed like an easy decision, but Turner went against the grain and nominated Ameerah and Terrance for eviction.

The decision left many houseguests stunned. Indy was one of the houseguests that was completely blindsided by the move.

According to Cinemablend, the flight attendant was seen crying in the bathroom and even threw up after hearing the news.

So, why did Turner decide to nominate Ameerah and Terrance? Keep reading to find out.

The Leftovers Alliance Forms

Earlier this week, a new alliance emerged. The alliance is called The Leftovers and it includes Turner, Joseph, Kyle, Brittany, Taylor, Monte, and Michael.

Turner and his new alliance saw this week as a great opportunity to backdoor a strong player. A player like Ameerah. Ameerah has proved to be a smart, strategic player and has developed close relationships with multiple houseguests.

If everything goes according to plan, Ameerah will be sent packing during tomorrow’s live eviction episode. The news will come as a total shock to Ameerah, who currently feels confident she has the votes to stay.

“Big Brother 24” airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

