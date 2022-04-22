How ‘Big Brother Canada’ Triple Evictions Work

American “Big Brother” audiences have grown accustomed to the double eviction, which made its first appearance in “Big Brother 5.”

The concept of a double eviction is simple — two houseguests are evicted instead of one. This could mean two houseguests in one week, as was the case in “Big Brother 5,” or two houseguests in one day as has become the norm in modern seasons of “Big Brother.” For example, both Claire Rehfuss and Alyssa Lopez were sent to the jury house during the “Big Brother 23” double eviction.

The only triple eviction in U.S. “Big Brother” history took place during “Big Brother 22.” However, the Canadian version of the triple works a little differently.

So how does the Canadian triple eviction work? And how do fans feel about it?

How Triple Evictions Work on ‘Big Brother Canada’

Things start out just as they would with a double eviction. The first eviction of the night takes place as normal, with houseguests voting to send one of two nominated players out the door. The remaining players, with the exception of the previous Head of Household, then compete to become the next HOH.

Once the HOH has been crowned, they select three nominees instead of the typical two. A veto competition is then played. Ever since “Big Brother Canada 7,” the HOH has been ineligible to play in the veto competition until the final 5. This differs from the U.S. veto rules and makes it a bit trickier for the HOH to evict their intended target.

As usual, whoever wins the veto can either use it to save a nominee or keep the nominations the same. If the veto is used on a houseguest, a replacement nominee must be selected.

But here’s where things really get crazy. Once the three final nominees are locked in, the houseguests vote for who they want to save. The two players who receive the least amount of votes to save are both evicted.

Do Fans Like the Triple Eviction?

Although “Big Brother” fans love to expect the unexpected, they’re not always thrilled with huge twists that hinder the houseguests’ ability to effectively strategize. Removing three players from the house in one night is enough to give a viewer whiplash.

On a Reddit thread titled “truly, is there anyone who *actually* likes the triple,” “Big brother” fans weighed in on the twist.

One Reddit user commented, “I like the IDEA of a triple if it was done differently.” They elaborated that they wish it was three normal evictions back to back, rather than a situation where two of one HOH’s three nominees are sent home at once. “As it stands now, and this late in the game, I don’t like it much,” they continued.

“If you’re going to do a triple, do it earlier in the game. at this point it’s like these houseguests played hard for 2 months just to get hastily voted out like that. obviously it’s good tv because it’s interesting to watch, but it sucks for the game/bigger fans,” another user commented.

There was some speculation that another triple eviction would occur on “Big Brother 23,” but the U.S. show seems to be pulling back from this twist, at least for now.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother 23’ Alums: What Are They Doing Now?