How to Vote for ‘Big Brother 22’ America’s Favorite Player

On the latest episode of Big Brother, host Julie Chen informed the viewers that it’s time to vote for America’s Favorite Player. Here’s how to do it.

Vote on the CBS Website

Give your #BB22 favorite some love! Vote for this season's America's Favorite Houseguest now: https://t.co/GEChz4ndMn pic.twitter.com/BQn6YucZ79 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) October 23, 2020

The site reads, “It’s time for America’s Vote! The Big Brother Houseguests have fought hard. They’ve laughed, cried, and played their hearts out. And now you get to award your favorite Houseguest $25,000 in cash!” Vote now.

The choices are every player from the season, the final three are eligible. So that means you get to cast your votes between Christmas Abbott, David Alexander, Nicole Anthony, Daniele Donato Briones, Cody Calafiore, Kevin Campbell, Tyler Crispen, Bayleigh Dayton, Nicole Franzel, Memphis Garrett, Enzo Palumbo, Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar Ridha, Da’Vonne Rogers, Keesha Smith, and Ian Terry.

There are several very vocal contingents on Twitter arguing about who should win America’s Favorite Player. Janelle, Da’Vonne, Tyler, and Cody all have a lot of fans who think they should win. Who’s got your vote?

Voting Is Open for Five Days

The America’s Favorite Player vote is now open and remains open until Tuesday, October 27 at noon Eastern, 9 a.m. Pacific. Until then, you may vote up to 10 times per day for your favorite houseguest.

Will you vote for one of the final three — Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, or Enzo Palumbo? They’ve all played pretty good games. It’ll be interesting to see who wins the final Head of Household competition and who he or she takes with them to the finals. Honestly, it’s Calafiore’s game to lose — even the jury said so on Thursday’s live eviction episode on October 22. He has played a dominant game this season. If either Palumbo or Franzel wins the final Head of Household, they’d be smart to evict him. They can’t beat him in the finals and that’s the big move they can point to in order to sway the jury members to vote for them.

But will they cut him at this point if he doesn’t win the final Head of Household? That remains to be seen. We’re not sure either Palumbo or Franzel has it in them to do that. But it’s both of their best chances to win. If they’re in the finals against Calafiore, we think he wins easily. If they’re against each other, the vote gets a lot closer. We think Palumbo still pulls that one, but Franzel will have a shot, especially if she’s the one who evicts Calafiore.

Either way, the season is almost over and there’s no word yet on if there will be a winter edition, what with so much other television production halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Would you be more excited for a regular version with no returning players or a celebrity edition if CBS ran a winter season in 2021?

Don’t forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS. Also, it’s not too late to sign up for the season 22 live feeds to follow along with who wins the final HOH competition.

