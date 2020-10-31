‘Big Brother’s’ Ian Terry Apologizes to Some Houseguests For His Behavior

The Big Brother 22 house had a lot of conversations that revolved around race and racism. Da’Vonne Rogers used her eviction night speech to specifically address the way racism has played out in the history of Big Brother.

Then there was an incident where fans thought Memphis Garrett referred to David Alexander as the N-word — though CBS issued a statement categorically denying that, saying the producers “producers have listened to the scene using enhanced audio. Additionally, the N=network’s program practices team isolated and played back the scene several different ways using professional, studio-grade audio equipment. After close examination, it has been determined a racial epithet was not said or uttered.”

The houseguests also received racial bias training before the season, though a lot of fans were wondering how much impact that had since an all-white alliance ran roughshod over the rest of the house.

Now that they are out of the house, some of the houseguests have started talking about the season as a whole in terms of the racial bias, and Ian Terry would like to apologize for some of his behavior.

Ian Apologized to David and Kevin

I want to take a minute to acknowledge and apologize for a microaggression I made that isn't getting a lot of attention. I should never have referred to David and Kevin as "inferior players", nor should I have told Dani I'd only vote for her over those two players and Day. (1/2) — Ian Terry (@TulaneTerry) October 31, 2020

In a tweet, Terry said he wanted to apologize to David Alexander and Kevin Campbell for his microaggressions toward them.

He added, “Even if it was just an empty campaign threat, it’s still rude and very bad optically. Same with the Bay/Day name slip up the week prior. I’m sorry.”

Campbell replied with a tweet full of smiling heart faces.

Other Apologies Issued

There were a few other incidents that warranted apologies from the season, such as the other players mocking Terry’s rocking, which is a coping mechanism associated with his autism and anxiety. Garrett, Daniele Donato Briones, and Nicole Franzel were the main perpetrators of that, and Franzel even lost a bunch of sponsorships because of what one sponsor called “bullying” Terry. In his exit interview with ET Canada, Garrett didn’t really apologize for mocking Terry, but he did say he “meant no harm” by it.

“At the end of the day, me and Ian have a great relationship and anything I said or did or people got offended [by], I meant no harm by it,” said Garrett.

We have not yet heard any responses from Donato Briones or Franzel.

There was also the incident where Christmas Abbott had a fight in the house with Rogers and Bayleigh Dayton in regard to nominating them during her Head of Household. Abbott addressed this in her exit interview with ET Canada.

“I think it’s important for me to go ahead and say that gameplay, for me, is different than personal connection. I can personally connect with someone and still evict them. For my gameplay in that situation was that both Bayleigh and DayVonne were coming after my alliance, the Committee … and I had to, as the HOH that week, be responsible for making sure that didn’t happen … me and Bayleigh were able to squash it, I apologized to her, I apologized to DayVonne, they both apologized back and we were able to put that behind us.”

However, what Abbott has yet to address are the comments she made privately about Dayton and Rogers being dangerous and attacking her with a fork, which a lot of fans felt were racially charged because she was making those comments about the two Black women in the house.

There has also been no talk yet about the time Cody Calafiore compared Alexander to O.J. Simpson.

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, there are rumors that CBS is trying to put together Celebrity Big Brother 3 and we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring as well.

