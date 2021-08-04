‘Big Brother’s’ Ian Terry Earns a Huge Honor

“Big Brother” season 14 winner Ian Terry just announced that he has received a huge honor — he will be representing the United States at the 2021 World Backgammon Team Tournament in Germany later this month. His “Big Brother” family members are so excited for him.

Terry Leaves at the End of August

Happy to announce I was selected to play for the U.S. National Backgammon team at the 2021 World Backgammon Team Tournament in Germany. pic.twitter.com/X6qCKLGcbr — Ian Terry (@TulaneTerry) August 4, 2021

In a Twitter post, Terry wrote, “Happy to announce I was selected to play for the U.S. National Backgammon team at the 2021 World Backgammon Team Tournament in Germany,” along with a screengrab of the World Backgammon Federation’s Facebook post of the U.S. roster.

The rest of the team includes Carry Hoarty, Roberto Litzenberger, Karen Davis, captain Phil Simborg, and David Klausa. Based on the World Backgammon Federation’s Facebook announcements, there are teams coming from all over the world, including Armenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Romania, Sweden, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

The tournament takes place from August 30 to September 5 at the “Viehmarktthermen” in Trier, Germany, which is Germany’s oldest city, according to the event website. The Viehmarktthermen are the ruins of a Roman bath complex that date back to the first century AD. They were found in the late 1980s, according to the Trier website, and the building to preserve them was built around the ruins. That is where the tournament will take place.

The backgammon tournament schedule says there are team competitions, singles competitions, a speed competition, and a doubles competition, plus an award ceremony and banquet at the end of the tournament.

The way the team competition works is that there is a maximum of seven players per team, the clock runs continuously until they reach nine points, there are five players per round, and there are three lives. And in case you are wondering, there are myriad COVID safety protocols in place, including proof of vaccination or a current negative test, which are enumerated on the website.

Terry was also recently invited by the U.S. Backgammon Federation to comment on the stream of the American Backgammon Tour Open Finals. You can watch the stream here if you’d like to hear his commentary.

The ‘Big Brother’ Family Is Super Excited For Terry

I was invited to join the stream to comment on the finals of the Minnesota Open Backgammon Championships. Play should be starting in a few minutes: https://t.co/vly0DrpH2e — Ian Terry (@TulaneTerry) March 15, 2021

In the comments on his tweet, several “Big Brother” houseguests offered their congratulations and good luck wishes.

“Fantastic news!!!!! So happy for you!!!!” wrote season 15 winner Andy Herren. Eric Stein added, “Really fantastic and so well deserved! Enjoy it!”

Cheeky Matt Hoffman, whose Twitter handle is “Matt Hoffman-Moonves,” wrote, “F*** yeah, man, that’s so awesome! Congrats!!”

If you’ll recall, backgammon was all the rage in the “Big Brother All-Stars” house last summer. Terry played a lot and taught the other houseguests how to play as well. He also mentioned in his cast bio for all-stars that he is “a championship level backgammon player and [has] earned a rating of ‘Master’ on the most popular backgammon site on the web.”

He also said he wished he could bring his own backgammon board into the house because his board is top of the line. But on Facebook in March, Terry debuted a brand-new board, writing, “Very pleased with my new board! Gündüz Güneş makes a great product.”

Good luck to him and the rest of the U.S. team!

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

