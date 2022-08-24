Exclusive: Indy Santos Says Kyle Capener Lied About Everything

Season 24 houseguest Indy Santos was evicted from the “Big Brother” house on Thursday, August 18 with a 7-1 vote. The flight attendant became the first member of the jury and will help decide the winner at the September 25 finale.

Heavy had the chance to catch up with Indy after her eviction and get her thoughts on the season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Was Indy Surprised by the Vote?

Play

Big Brother 24: Indy exit interview Big Brother 24: Indy exit interview for Heavy.com 2022-08-24T19:11:42Z

Prior to her eviction, Indy joined an alliance called the Five Swatters. The alliance included Indy, Jasmine, Alyssa, Kyle, and Joseph. Indy thought that her alliance members would have her back on eviction night, but on Thursday, August 18, all four of Indy’s alliance members voted against her.

We asked Indy if she was surprised by how the votes fell on Thursday.

Heavy: How surprised were you by the vote? Did you think you had the votes to stay?

Indy: I thought that I could have my friends’ votes to stay like Alyssa, Jasmine, Joseph, and Michael. I was surprised. Jasmine told me she was not voting for me to stay before the live show. That was kind of hurtful. But now, knowing about the [majority] alliance, everything makes sense.

Heavy: Who in the Five Swatters alliance did you feel the most betrayed by, and why?

Indy: I feel [betrayed by] everyone because Jasmine, Joseph, and Alyssa are my good friends. They were my good friends in the house. But [I feel the most betrayed by] Kyle because he was the one who made the [proposal] for the alliance and he was lying about everything.

Who Would Indy Have Targeted?

In our interview, we asked Indy who she would have targeted if she won the wall competition.

Heavy: If you had won HOH last week, who would you have targeted, and why?

Indy: Probably Brittany. Even if we were the Girls Girls alliance, I never felt that she was being truthful and honest.

Who Does Indy Think Is Playing the Best Game?

We asked Indy who she thinks is playing the best “Big Brother” game.

Heavy: Who do you believe is playing the best game so far?

Indy: Monte and Taylor are playing the best game. They are [like], ‘She’s my target’ [and] ‘He’s my target,’ [but] they are playing together, so I think that [is] pretty cool. I’m so sad that I was not a part of it, but I think they are playing the best game.

Monte and Taylor are both members of the Leftovers alliance. Last week, Taylor pretended she wanted to backdoor Monte to keep their alliance under wraps. But it looks like Indy wasn’t fooled.

In our interview with Indy, she revealed what houseguest she thinks will be joining her in the jury house this week. Here’s what she had to say.

Heavy: Who do you think the next member of the jury will be?

Indy: I am hoping [it is] Kyle or Brittany because both of them [made me feel] bad about leaving [and] about who I am. They brought me feelings [that were] really unfair. I really don’t want to see them at the end of this game.

Watch the full interview HERE.

Stay tuned for more “Big Brother 24” updates.

READ NEXT: Daniel Durston Calls ‘Big Brother’ Fans ‘Losers’