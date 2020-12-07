‘Big Brother’s’ James Rhine Has Strong Words About a Fellow All-Star

The Big Brother family is never short on drama and the latest batch of all-stars does not disappoint in that department. Most recently, news broke that all-star castmates Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott are dating, despite denying any kind of showmance in the house and both of them having significant others before they entered the house.

Garrett’s now-ex-girlfriend Dominique Scalise has actually responded to the news, clapping back at Garrett in a statement to Big Brother Live. Scalise said, “Thanks for all the support. I normally date guys who win championships, 5th place on reality TV was just a glitch in the system. Back to my regularly scheduled programming.”

Some fans think maybe it’s a case of sour grapes, but one fellow Big Brother contestant is on Scalise’s side.

A Fellow ‘Big Brother’ Alum is Also Team Dominique

When the news broke about Garrett and Abbott’s new relationship, Big Brother 4 winner Jun Song retweeted a photo of them together and asked, “What is this?” to which Big Brother alum James Rhine replied with four vomiting emojis.

When Song then said, “James, just tell us how you really feel and stop being so cryptic,” Rhine replied, “His ex is a friend of mine and a keeper. Not a racist a**hole either.”

His ex is a friend of mine and a keeper. Not a racist asshole either. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — James Rhine (@jamesrhine) December 3, 2020

Over the course of the latest all-stars season, a lot of fans had a problem with Garrett and Abbott’s treatment of the people of color in the game, most notably Garrett targeting David Alexander and calling him “boy” when he nominated Alexander, and also Abbott’s comments about being scared of Da’Vonne Rogers and Bayleigh Dayton when she nominated them, saying she was probably going to get shot or they were going to attack her.

Garrett later told his fans he was getting death threats outside of the house over his perceived racism. Host Julie Chen said she thought fans needed to give Garrett a break.

Abbott and Garrett Are Ignoring the Haters Though

The new couple celebrated their relationship by attending the Hearts of Reality charity event in Orlando alongside many other Big Brother alums, including Kaycee Clark, Tommy Bracco, Danielle Murphree, Beau Beasley, Christie Murphy, Porsche Briggs, and Rachel Swindler, and Survivor castaways Janet Carbin, Elaine Stott, Jonny Fairplay, Carolyn Rivera, Nick Wilson and more.

In a video from the event, Abbott explained the fundraiser.

“Give Kids the World, the charity event that we came down to Orlando this weekend for, this is where the families come and live and stay, so all of the proceeds that we’ve earned this week … for Hearts of Reality helps pay for their houses that they live in during treatment and helps pay for treatment,” said Abbott, adding, “We are here doing our thing, COVID-kissing.”

She later posted a photo to Instagram of them celebrating Garrett’s birthday on December 6, writing, “Find a guy that looks like Swayze and makes you feel like Baby from Dirty Dancing. Happy birthday to my #bballstars @memphisgarrett.”

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring and there is talk of a winter edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

