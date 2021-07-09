‘Big Brother’s’ Janelle Pierzina Drags Kevin Campbell

“Big Brother” alum Janelle Pierzina recently shot a savage comeback at Kevin Campbell on Twitter over his “Big Brother All-Stars” comment. Read on to find out what he said and why she called him out for it.

Pierzina Told Campbell To ‘F*** All the Way Off’

All you did was fuck me, bays and Davonne’s game and handed the win to the committee. I begged you to be in an alliance and you called me a predator and made fun of Kaysar. Fuck all the way off for even tweeting this. Not to mention what you did to Nicole A’s fragile mind. https://t.co/OcISNMPMT2 — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) July 7, 2021

The day before the “Big Brother 23” premiere, Campbell tweeted, “I remember on ‘Big Brother’ eve last summer I was laying in this giant sequester house barely able to sleep thinking ‘if I play with Janelle and Day imma fux that all up.’ Happy for #bb23 and I love this team twist! Plus come thruuu diversityyyy. Hugs & kisses bb fam!”

Pierzina was having none of it because Campbell’s early season shenanigans are basically the reason that she, Kaysar Ridha, Da’Vonne Rogers, and Bayleigh Dayton couldn’t get a foothold in the game. And she let him have it in a quote retweet.

“All you did was f*** me, bay’s and Davonne’s game and handed the win to the committee. I begged you to be in an alliance and you called me a predator and made fun of Kaysar. F*** all the way off for even tweeting this. Not to mention what you did to Nicole A’s fragile mind,” wrote Pierzina on Twitter.

To his credit, the next day, Campbell owned up to the fact that everything Pierzina said was correct.

Why you gotta scalp me BALD?!? I sit here wig-less to say: I hear you! Not my best last szn. Calling you a predator is CRAZY untrue and crosses a personal line that I'm sorry for. Overplayed a hand. Can we do like the fans and pretend Allstars never happened? — Kevin Campbell (@kcampbellicious) July 7, 2021

“Why you gotta scalp me BALD?!? I sit here wig-less to say: I hear you! Not my best last szn. Calling you a predator is CRAZY untrue and crosses a personal line that I’m sorry for. Overplayed a hand. Can we do like the fans and pretend Allstars never happened?” wrote Campbell in response.

PIerzina is not the first all-star to call Campbell out over his gameplay. Rogers posted a lengthy video to YouTube detailing what went wrong with their relationship, telling Campbell, “Kevin, you only wanted to be in our group when you realized that other people didn’t want to work with you … we wasn’t No. 1.”

Fans and Alumni Alike Are Dying Over This Exchange

Fellow “Big Brother 6” contestant James Rhine wrote to his ally Pierzina, “RIP Kev” with a photoshopped picture of Pierzina holding a giant knife.

One fan wrote, “If Kevin and Nicole A hadn’t flaked All-Stars 2 might’ve been a good season.” Another wrote, “Ouch. But totally right. Kevin singlehandedly handed the game to the committee.”

Live look at Kevin after this tweet pic.twitter.com/49vSEaySOB — Nick Hyer 🧢 (@HyerExpectation) July 7, 2021

A third chimed in with, “Yasssssssss queen this tweet serves more than all-stars ever did.”

One fan opined that people forget that “Big Brother” is a game and Pierzina needs to “get over it,” to which another wrote, “Absolutely no one forgets it’s a game. He was atrocious & ruined the game for us all. He also f***ed up real relationships outside of the house due to his constant paranoia and lies. & to top it off we may never see our favs because the season was so awful.”

