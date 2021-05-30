Will Jeff & Jordan Ever Return to ‘Big Brother’ or ‘The Amazing Race’?

Popular “Big Brother” couple Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd also competed on “The Amazing Race” shortly after they met on “Big Brother.” In an interview with Heavy, Schroeder recently revealed if they’d ever return to either show. Read on to find out why Schroeder really wants to return and what his wife has to say about that.

Schroeder Wants Another Shot at ‘Amazing Race’

Schroeder said that he and Lloyd “fight” — good-naturedly, of course — about whether or not they’d go back on any of the shows they’ve appeared on in the past.

When he asks her if she would do “The Amazing Race” again, she says no, but he says yes.

“I’ve had so many chances to win these shows and I could never win, so I would like a chance to win one time,” said Schroeder. “I don’t know if I’m ever going to win … I got my shot and it just didn’t happen.”

But he said that they are in such a different place now than when they first did “The Amazing Race” that it would be interesting to see how they do now.

“When we did ‘Amazing Race,’ we were off [‘Big Brother’] for like one month,” said Schroeder. “So having a relationship in the house was a lot diffrent than having it outsid the house. I think that was a big trial in how our relationship was going to go … we grew in our relationship being in that stressful environment, but the way we communicate now as a couple I think is a hundred times better, so if we got to go back on ‘The Amazing Race,’ I think our communication would be a lot better, which I think is key to that show.”

He Thinks Their ‘Big Brother’ Days Are Behind Them

Schroeder laughed when asked about returning to “Big Brother,” saying that’s the “question of all time.” But he thinks their “Big Brother” days are over.

“I don’t think so. I think now with the two little ones, it’s too hard to get away,” said Schroeder, adding, “They do 100 days now on that show, that’s just too much to be away from the kids.”

He also said that “having worked for the show” is “a better blessing than being on three, four, five times.”

Finally, he did say that he and Lloyd watch the show as much as they can because they “owe everything” to “Big Brother.”

“Like anybody else, we’re just fans now. Once we watch it, we fall in love with the characters … we’re still very much invested in it. How could we not watch? I mean, we owe everythign in our lives to that show,” said Schroeder, adding that when they watch it, “it brings back so many memories” because it’s been “such a big part” of their lives.

He also said his favorite seasons other than the ones they were on are seasons 10 and 16 because Dan Gheesling and Derrick Levasseur are two of the best players of all time.

“Big Brother” season 23 premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

