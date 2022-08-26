Exclusive: Joseph Abdin on Kyle’s Betrayal & the Leftovers

On the Thursday, August 25 episode of “Big Brother,” houseguest Joseph Abdin fell victim to the Split House twist and was voted out of the game with a 2-0 vote.

Prior to the twist, the 25-year-old had positioned himself quite nicely in the house. He was a core member of the majority alliance called the Leftovers and he had also joined the Five Swatters alliance, which included himself, Kyle, Alyssa, Indy, and Jasmine.

Joseph’s odds of making it to finale night looked good until a shocking new twist threw a wrench in his master plan.

The Split House twist separated the remaining ten houseguests into two groups. Michael was crowned HOH of Brochella and chose Brittany, Jasmine, Monte, and Taylor to join him inside the house. Terrance was crowned HOH of Dyre fest and chose Kyle, Alyssa, Turner, and Joseph to join him outside the house.

Terrance made it clear that Joseph was his target, but the Florida native didn’t feel totally hopeless because he had two Leftover alliance members on his team. But, in the end, both Kyle and Turner revealed they were more loyal to Alyssa than Joseph and he was sent to jury.

Heavy had the chance to catch up with Joseph and get his final thoughts on his eviction.

Joseph Abdin on His ‘Big Brother’ Eviction

Heavy: When Terrance picked you for Dyre fest, did you think you were his target?

Joseph: I knew [I was his] target. I was avoiding that eye contact as much as I could. I knew Terrance wanted me the second he said his reasoning [for picking me]. He said it’s because I like to lay in the sun, but he definitely wanted to send me out.

Heavy: At one point, you said you hoped Kyle would win the Veto. Did you really believe Kyle was more loyal to the Leftovers than Alyssa? If yes, what led you to believe that?

Joseph: I believed Kyle [was] more loyal to himself. I think Kyle wanted to win a competition, and in doing so, he would definitely put Alyssa up. But I also underestimated his relationship with Alyssa. I should’ve seen that coming. I did think there was a possibility that Kyle’s self-preservation tactics would’ve made him win that Veto just to ensure his safety. But I definitely underestimated his relationship with Alyssa.

Heavy: Knowing what you know now, do you wish you had been less loyal to Kyle?

Joseph: That’s a difficult question for me because in order to win the game, yes, but I came in trying to stay true to myself to some aspect, and staying loyal to Kyle and trying to get us three out of there was what I wanted to try before betraying him. I don’t [want to] say I wish I was less loyal to Kyle. I just wish I planned better for his disloyalty.

Heavy: Do you think the Leftovers will be able to survive after this week, or do you think the alliance is over?

Joseph: I definitely think there is a possibility that they can survive and I think Dyre festival knew that and that’s why they had to kick me out because those were my people. That was my team. I really wanted to show that in the “Big Brother” house, people can put their selfishness to the side, even when they have all the reason not to, and work together, and not just initially run back to being selfish. So, I definitely think they can make it work because I was definitely going to.

Heavy: Who do you think is playing the best game so far?

Joseph: I think Michael [is] playing the best game so far. He is winning competition after competition. He has a great social game and even with his name being brought up multiple times, he seems to still be in a good position in the house.

