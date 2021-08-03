Julie Chen Names Her ‘Big Brother’ Mount Rushmore

Longtime “Big Brother” host Julie Chen Moonves was recently asked who her “‘Big Brother’ Mount Rushmore” would be — and her answer may surprise you. Read on for who she chose and what we think are some of the biggest omissions.

Julie’s ‘Big Brother’ Mount Rushmore

In a recent Instagram story question and answer session for CBS, Chen Moonves was asked about who her four choices would be for a “Big Brother” version of Mount Rushmore, i.e. the four “Big Brother” legends she would carve into a mountain to commemorate the game. Here is who she chose:

“If there was a ‘Big Brother’ version of Mount Rushmore, I think it would be Derrick, Rachel Reilly, Dan Gheesling, and Janelle,” said Chen Moonves, referring of course to Derrick Levasseur and Janelle Pierzina.

It was an interesting group, to be sure. It is hard to argue with three winners — in case you forgot, Levasseur won season 16, Reilly won season 13, and Gheesling won season 10. But we were a little surprised not to hear Dr. Will Kirby’s name. He has also won the game, back in season two, and he won in a fairly dominant fashion, especially considering he never won a single competition, and he finished in fourth place during all-stars. Pierzina has finished as high as third place, which she did twice in seasons six and seven, but she’s more a legend because of her persona in the house than her achievements in the game.

Honestly, if you’re going to pick a non-winner, Danielle Reyes from “Big Brother 3” has to be in the conversation. Has there ever been a bigger robbery in reality show history than when she didn’t win that season because everyone was so bitter? It changed the way “Big Brother” production sequesters the jury! That’s how bad it was that she didn’t win! She also finished in sixth place during all-stars, which is not a bad showing.

And speaking of someone who fundamentally changed the way CBS produces “Big Brother,” Nakomis Dedmon could be part of the conversation too. She was part of the group that figured out how to truly backdoor someone and it changed the way Power of Veto players were chosen from then on out.

Many Reddit commenters were shocked not to hear Kirby’s name mentioned. One even said their personal top four is Kirby, Gheesling, Reyes, and Pierzina. Some people thought Paul Abrahamian should be in the conversation because he got to the final two twice — but he didn’t win either time because the jury members disliked him so much.

Another commenter thought Vanessa Rousso, who finished third on season 17, was a better player than Pierzina but thought Reyes was better than both of them.

Interestingly, nobody brought up Cody Calafiore’s name. He finished second in season 16 and then won the second all-stars season. Nobody mentioned Nicole Franzel, who has played three times, winning once, and who holds the record for more days inside the “Big Brother” house at 255. And nobody brought up Evel Dick Donato or his daughter, Daniele Donato Briones.

Who would be your four picks for a “Big Brother” Mount Rushmore?

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

