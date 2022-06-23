Julie Chen Drops Cryptic ‘Big Brother 24’ Clue

The “Big Brother 24” premiere is less than two weeks away and fans can hardly contain their excitement. Few details about the upcoming season have been released. However, host Julie Chen recently posted a cryptic photo on Instagram that caught the attention of fans.

On June 21, Chen posted a photo of herself wearing a floral dress and butterfly jewelry with her hair pulled back in a tight pony. In the picture, the “Big Brother” host is leaning back and looking toward the sky.

She captioned the post, “It’s giving First Day of #Summer and [two] weeks until #BB24 ☀️☀️ But can you spot any clues 👀🕵🏻‍♀️🏡.”

‘Big Brother’ Fans Debate Over Potential Clues

Fans commented on the post with their best guesses about what clues could be secretly hidden in the image.

A few fans thought Chen’s butterfly jewelry signaled a clue.

“Only thing I see is a butterfly👀👀👀 garden theme,” one fan wrote.

“Oooo, I hope this has something to do with butterflies! 🦋,” another fan wrote.

Some fans thoughts Chen’s tight ponytail conveyed a clue.

“Frankie Grande [is] back with that high Ariana pony,” one Instagram user wrote. Frankie Grande competed on season 16 of “Big Brother.” His sister is pop sensation, Ariana Grande.

“I feel like the high pony is a clue,” another user added. “I want another season like that high school clique one.”

“Big Brother” fans also debated over the photo on Reddit. Some fans thought Julie’s butterfly ring alluded to the butterfly effect.

According to Howstuffworks.com, the butterfly effect is “the idea that small, seemingly trivial events may ultimately result in something with much larger consequences.”

One Reddit user wrote, “Butterfly ring=butterfly effect twist. [Like] Pandora’s box but it resets the entire game to day [one] (yes they already figured out a way to make someone guaranteed to press it).”

Some Reddit users thought Chen’s pose indicated a throwback twist.

“She’s looking back at the past IE at the returning players,” one user pointed out.

‘Big Brother 4’ Winner on Her Biggest Regret

In honor of the “Big Brother 24” premiere, Entertainment Weekly spoke to a few former winners to get their insight on how to survive in the house.

One of those winners is season four houseguest Jun Song. Song’s “Big Brother” victory was historic. She was the first Asian contestant to take home the coveted $500,000 prize. Furthermore, she is one of only seven women to win the game.

In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, Song spoke candidly about her time in the house and revealed her “biggest regret.”

“To this day, my biggest regret remains the same,” she told the outlet. “It was in the last few days remaining in the house. Only Alison Irwin and I remained in the house. The hours dragged on and all I wanted was to go home already. During our downtime, Ali and I loved to s*** talk about the other houseguests.”

She continued, “We’d sit there painting our nails or laying in the sun, and just take jabs at all the people we’d voted out that summer.”

Song specifically referred to one comment she made about Robert Roman’s daughter.

“I was at my worst when I lashed out at Robert Roman’s daughter,” she told the publication. “I’d never met her, and she was only [five] years old at the time, but my disdain for Robert spilled over and I called his daughter a name and it was aired on the live feeds.”

The former winner said she’s glad CBS chose not to air the clip, but she’ll “never forget” watching the footage from the live feeds and seeing herself “say those things.”

“Big Brother 24” premieres on Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.

