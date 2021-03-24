‘Big Brother’s’ Julie Chen Has a Star-Studded New Hosting Gig

Longtime “Big Brother” host Julie Chen Moonves has a new hosting gig to fill her time during the offseason — a cancer fundraiser called For Pete’s Sake: Take a Break From Cancer. Here’s what you need to know and how you can participate from the comfort and safety of your own home.

The Virtual Event is Thursday, March 25 at 7 p.m. ET

Chen Moonves invites you to join her for a virtual experience billed as “a story of love that includes you,” according to the official website.

“Join me on March 25 at 7 p.m. for a story of love that includes you. For Pete’s Sake cancer respite foundation is hosting a virtual experience that will connect community, share stories of resilience, create moments of hope, and support families facing cancer,” said Chen Moonves in a video advertising the special.

On her Instagram, Chen Moonves added, “Thrilled to share that on March 25th I will be hosting the first virtual gala for the For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation, the only non-profit organization providing respite to cancer patients and their families. The evening will be filled with surprise guest appearances as well as feature special performances by Hamilton’s Mandy Gonzalez & Broadway performer Hugh Panaro! FPS gives the gift of time each month to families facing cancer. Be lifted up in love, join us, and help more families take a break through respite experiences!”

Other celebrity guests include Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Fran Drescher, Maria Bello, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Mandy Gonzalez, Hugh Panaro, and Laura Osnes.

Registration is free but the organization is taking donations during the registration process. Or if you cannot attend, you can always donate instead.

For Pete’s Sake Provides Trips or Staycations For Families Battling Cancer

Marci Schankweiler, founder and CEO of FPS, started the organization because of her own experience losing her husband to cancer.

She writes on the website:

In 1998, my husband Pete was diagnosed with cancer. And in 1999, he was gone. The short time between his diagnosis and death was precious. And what I learned in that year changed the course of my life forever. When Pete battled cancer, he felt what cancer patients feel: emotional and physical exhaustion… fear… confusion… sadness… instability… uncertainty. And as his wife and caregiver, I felt broken, shaken and sometimes, alone. Pete was my high school and college sweetheart, we experienced so much of life together. Now, I was faced with a future without him. We had an amazing opportunity to escape those feelings when family and friends sent us on vacation in the midst of Pete’s treatment. During that trip, we rediscovered who we were before cancer entered the fray. We pretended for a moment that our lives were without challenges. We celebrated each day.

For Pete’s Sake works with oncology professionals to provide free respite experiences — either travel-based or staycations — for cancer patients and their families. The organization also continues to work with those families they have helped to provide “mini breaks” after their respite experience.

