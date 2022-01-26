Julie Chen Moonves Drops ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Cast Clues

“Big Brother” fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of the “Celebrity Big Brother” season 3 cast. Usually the cast list is revealed about a week before the season premiere, so it could be released as early as tonight.

Fans have been speculating about potential cast members for months, but CBS has been tight-lipped about the upcoming season until now. Julie Chen Moonves surprised fans when she released a series of clues hinting at who the celebrity houseguests will be on the official “Big Brother” Instagram page.

Here’s what you need to know:

Julie Drops Cryptic Clues

In a January 26 Instagram video, Julie dropped some hints about the “Celebrity Big Brother 3” cast.

She started the video by addressing fans, stating, “Hi ‘Big Brother’ fans. Julie Chen Moonves here. The new cast of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ will be revealed soon. But first, I wanted to give you some clues as to who these houseguests will be.”

Julie then proceeded to list off a series of clues. Julie’s first hint is that one of the houseguests is “a former American basketball player who has been famously linked to a family of reality TV stars.” Fans took to the comments of the post to decipher this clue. Many fans suspected the mystery houseguest is Lamar Odom, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers and was famously married to Khloe Kardashian.

Some fans suspected that the clue was actually referencing Kris Humphries. The former NBA player married Kim Kardashian in 2011. The two famously made headlines when Kardashian filed for divorce just 72 days after they tied the knot, Us Weekly reported.

Julie teased another houseguest who is an “Olympic bronze medalist.” She elaborated on the hint, stating, “I figure they will do great in the physical competitions. And who knows? They might be the one to break the ice this season.” Many fans thought this clue was in reference to Adam Rippon, a former U.S. Olympic figure skater who took home a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Julie went on to drop another hint stating that one of the houseguests is “the daughter of a famous rock star.” She included that this houseguest keeps it “very real,” which led fans to believe the “Big Brother” host was alluding to a “Real Housewives” star. Fans suspected that the mystery contestant is Teddi Mellencamp, who appeared on multiple seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and is the daughter of American musician John Cougar Mellencamp.

You can watch all of Julie’s “Celebrity Big Brother Clues” HERE.

‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ Full Schedule

The third season of “Celebrity Big Brother” will premiere on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS and Paramount Plus. You can sign up for a Paramount Plus subscription HERE.

The scheduling for the upcoming season is as follows:

Week 1

Wednesday, February 2 (premiere): 8-9 p.m.

Thursday, February 3: 9-10 p.m.

Friday, February 4: 8-10 p.m.

Week 2

Sunday, February 6: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, February 7: 9-10 p.m.

Wednesday, February 9: 8-9 p.m.

Friday, February 11: 8-10 p.m.

Week 3

Sunday, February 13: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, February 14: 9-10 p.m.

Wednesday, February 16: 8-9 p.m.

Friday, February 18: 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, February 19: 8-9 p.m.

Week 4

Sunday, February 20: 8-9 p.m.