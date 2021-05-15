Julie Chen Declined to Officiate ‘Big Brother’ Wedding

Longtime “Big Brother” host Julie Chen Moonves says her show is more successful than “The Bachelor” — and she gives a great reason why — but she still declined to officiate one “Big Brother” wedding. Find out why and also why she thinks “Big Brother” has produced so many couples who are still together.

Chen Moonves Was Asked to Officiate Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf’s Wedding

During a recent Clubhouse chat when Chen Moonves revealed the “Big Brother 23” season premiere date and official house theme, she was asked by moderator Matthew Hoffman of “Love Island” if she has ever attended a “Big Brother” wedding. She has not, but she was asked to preside over one — but she declined.

“I was asked to officiate the [wedding] between Jess and Cody,” said Chen Moonves. “I considered doing it, but then I thought that’s playing favorites and they’re all my kids. Like a mother hen, I love all my kids equally, so I couldn’t say yes to one and then I’d have to do it forever, so I had to decline.”

Graf and Nickson have been married since October 2018. They have two daughters — two of eight “Big Brother” babies so far. Additionally, season 11’s Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd are married with two children, season 12’s Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas are married with two children, season 13’s Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones are married with one child, and season 18’s Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo recently got married and have their first child on the way. “Big Brother 22’s” Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett are also still going strong and have talked about possibly getting married.

Chen Moonves says she has definitely embraced the mother hen role, telling the Clubhouse audience that her favorite part of hosting “Big Brother” is watching the new personalities come together — it makes her feel like she gets 16 new children every summer.

“Meeting these new personalities and just watching them bond and compete and some fall in love and get married and have children. I always say we have a better success rate at marriages than ‘The Bachelor.’ I love meeting the personalities and the highs and lows and it’s like a whole soap opera trunked down to three months, like high intensity,” said Chen Moonves.

Chen Moonves Says The Intensity of ‘Big Brother’ Is What Creates Lasting Relationships

Chen Moonves says that oftentimes, people who were worst enemies in the “Big Brother” house end up becoming best friends after the show wraps because they have this shared experience of being in the “Big Brother” trenches together. She also says that’s why romantic relationships from the show are so successful as well.

“When you’re locked away from the outside world and you are stuck with this group, you are going to get on each other’s nerves, you’re going to grow, you’re going to bond, you’re going to become a family,” said Chen Moonves.

She continued, “It’s funny because we have seen people who have been arch-enemies in ‘Big Brother,’ during the game … and then when they exit and go back into society, they become best friends because they have that common ground … you will see the best of a person and the worst of that person and that’s why I think marriages come out of this experience because you know the bill of goods you’re getting after living with that person for three months 24/7.”

“Big Brother” season 23 premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. It sounds like the cast will be revealed at the end of June.

