Julie Chen Posts ‘Big Brother 23’ Tease

Longtime “Big Brother” host Julie Chen Moonves is gearing up for the new season and has offered fans a tease of what she’s working on for it — plus, there may be some spoiler-y news coming soon. Read on to find out what we know about season 23.

Chen Moonves Posted a Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Season 23

In a recent Instagram post, Chen Moonves posted a photo of herself doing a poolside photoshoot for “Big Brother” season 23 wearing jeans, high heels, and a sparkly jacket in various colors. She captioned it, “Photoshoot time!! I wonder what that could mean. See you all soon,” with lots of teasing emojis.

The “Big Brother” family was just as excited as the fans to get a hint of the show’s return.

“Big Brother 13” winner Rachel Reilly Villegas commented, “Your outfit is super cute” and “Big Brother 21’s” Kemi Fakunle agreed, writing that she was just super excited to see “Julie in jeans.” Fellow “Big Brother 21” houseguest Tommy Bracco wrote, “I just got so happy seeing this pic.”

Bracco’s “Big Brother 21” housemate Christie Murphy chimed in with, “This Zen garden vibe is giving me the chills. I’ll die” and fellow BB21-er Nick Maccarone wrote, “Can’t wait!!!”

Chen Moonves can’t wait either. Back in March, she posted a photo of herself from a past season of “Big Brother” and wrote, “I do miss this stage. Is it summer yet?”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMkexj4AYer/

Elissa Slater from “Big Brother 15” voiced the opinion of a lot of fans when she wrote, “Is this the new ‘Big Brother’ backyard? Dreaming lol.”

Seriously – that would be quite the luxurious change, but somehow we don’t think so. The house on the CBS lot has enough trouble with people yelling over the wall, there’s no way they would leave the backyard open for any old person to wander up inside — or give the stir-crazy hamsters a chance to escape.

‘Big Brother’ U.S. is Taking a Page From Its Canadian Counterpart

CBS is ready to step it up. They have been following BBCAN9 more than you know. #BB23 — Spoilers 👀 (@Spoilergirl1) May 12, 2021

“Big Brother Canada” just finished airing its ninth season and by all accounts, fans were really pleased with how that season went. A reputable spoiler account called SpoilerGirl1 recently divulged that “CBS is ready to step it up. They have been following BBCAN9 more than you know.”

We don’t know exactly what that means, but it should bode well — we are especially hopefully “Big Brother” U.S. employs the “secret HOH” twist.

I do have some news but too soon to share it and waiting on it to be confirmed. #BB23 https://t.co/E9USzyVAb1 — Spoilers 👀 (@Spoilergirl1) May 12, 2021

SpoilerGirl also said that she has some big news but it’s “too soon to share it” and she’s “waiting on it to be confirmed.”

WARNING: Light spoilers below. Do not keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled.

Just a few days ago, SpoilerGirl revealed a few juicy tidbits about the new season, including that in keeping with CBS’ new diversity and inclusion initiative, the cast is going to be eight people of color and eight white cast members. She also thinks the cast announcement will happen around June 16 and it will be all newbies, no returning players this summer.

“Big Brother” season 23 should premiere in late June or early July at the latest.

