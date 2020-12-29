‘Big Brother’s’ Julie Chen On When She’ll Be Done Hosting

One thing on a lot of fans’ minds as reality TV shows start to enter adulthood in terms of the number of seasons they have run is how long their favorite show might stay on the air. Well, longtime Big Brother host Julie Chen has an idea about how long she’ll host the show.

Chen Wants To Aim for Bob Barker’s Record

EP126: "Hello, Friends!" WITH JULIE CHEN MOONVES! But First…Julie Chen Moonves joins Eric & Nicole for a "'Hello, Friends!' Super Sunday Special!" to share all about her career, Faith Family, and, of course, Big Brother! She also gives her thoughts on this year and the reflections that should be made as a result of it, provides the backstory of the Care Packages she… 2020-12-27T21:10:39Z

In an interview with Big Brother alumni Nicole Anthony for Anthony’s podcast “Hello, Friends,” which she hosts alongside her friend Eric Curto, Chen revealed just how long she wants to keep hosting Big Brother — and it might be longer than anyone would have guessed.

“I would love for Big Brother to be at least another 25 years. I kind of have this secret dream … I think [Bob Barker] went 55 seasons of [The Price Is Right]. I just want to be in his category … I don’t want to break his record, but I want to be right next door,” said Chen.

Wow! Twenty-five more years of Big Brother is a lot more than we were expecting her to say, but we aren’t mad about it. This year was Chen’s 21st season hosting the show — the first season debuted in the summer of 2000. So if it runs until 2045, with the occasional winter/celebrity edition thrown in, she will have hosted over 50 seasons of the show.

For the record, Barker hosted The Price Is Right for 35 years, from 1972 to 2007, which encompassed over 6,000 episodes. As for the season count, that’s a little trickier. Chen said “55 seasons,” but game show seasons run differently than regular primetime broadcast seasons, so he may have hosted 55 seasons in 35 years. Or perhaps Chen was counting his 20 years hosting The New Truth and Consequences, which he did before (and slightly overlapping with) The Price Is Right. Either way, Barker hosted game shows for a very long time and it sounds like Chen wants to be right there with him.

Fifty Seems to Be a Number Survivor is Aiming At As Well

Several Survivor producers are confident that they will get to 50 seasons. Host Jeff Probst isn’t so sure, but it does seem like a nice round number for him to go out on.

In a recent interview with IMDB TV, Probst said, “We have people on our team that are like, ‘Oh, we’ll get to 50 [seasons].’ And I think, ‘Well, we gotta get through 41 first.’”

He also said that initially, no one had any idea what a massive hit Survivor would be, so Probst thought he’d be lucky if they got three seasons — and now they just wrapped their 40th.

“I didn’t think we’d be there for three seasons, really, because I do still remember pretty vividly being in Borneo with Mark Burnett in the jungle because he was kind of making the show up … we are creating this crazy, weird show literally while we’re walking through the jungle. Nobody ever dreamed anybody would even watch it, let alone like it,” said Probst.

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring.

There is no word yet on when Survivor will be back on the air. There is talk about the production team filming three seasons this spring so that they can air one in the summer of 2021, one in the fall, and then one in the spring of 2022.

