‘Big Brother’s’ Kevin Campbell Says Julie Chen is ‘Messed Up’

After wrapping Big Brother All-Stars, host Julie Chen Moonves apparently sent the cast gift boxes, which is lovely. And Kevin Campbell wants everyone to know that he is “grateful” for Chen’s thoughtfulness… even though he also thinks it’s messed up and a little bit evil.

Julie Sent Kevin a Bible

Kevin gets a Bible from Julie in his box of BB stuff #BB22 pic.twitter.com/8ClL3BE6pg — Lindsey (@08Jayhawk) December 7, 2020

In the Instagram video, Campbell unboxed his souvenirs and gifts from Big Brother to find a Dunkin’ Donuts to-go thermos, which he liked. Then he pulled out a Bible and things got super funny.

“Is this for me?! This is some messed up stuff — there’s a BIble in here, I am not shitting you!” said Campbell. “There is a Bible in here! Y’all are evil! They sent me a Bible! Oh my god. They are like, ‘You are so unChristian-like, you need Jesus.’ That’s what they’re saying … Hold on, there’s a card. Y’all this is from Julie!”

He read the card: “Thank you for another incredible season. By the grace of God, we were able to work in a safe environment. Stay safe, healthy, but first, Dunkin’ Donut coffee and prayer. Praise God and amen.”

“Damn, Julie got hella Jesus-y,” said Campbell with a laugh, adding, “I feel like I’m going to disintegrate right now, I’m going to catch on fire just holding this thing. Am I even qualified to hold this?”

He kept opening the box to find some granola, which he said actually looks really good. But then he looked closer…

“Is this a Jesus thing too? No. Oh! This seems Jesus-y. ‘Live in rooms full of light.’ This is some Jesus granola! Holy moly, they sent me some Jesus granola. Some chocolate Jesus granola. … a facemask [that says] ‘By the grace of God’ Holy moly, I’m being saved. Julie is saving my a**.”

To Be Clear, Campbell Doesn’t Hate Christianity

Y’all I hope I don’t seem ungrateful about the Big Brother gift I was sent! If you want to laugh with me take a look. WOW 🤣🤣🤣 thanks to whoever cut this! https://t.co/qRPQI4aEpn #bb22 — Kevin Campbell (@kcampbellicious) December 7, 2020

Campbell, who is openly gay, has talked in the Big Brother house about his negative experiences with religion (he was raised Jehovah’s Witness) and he addressed it again in an interview with GLAAD, so that explains his reaction to this gift box.

But Campbell also made sure to tweet that he really is appreciative of the gifts.

“Y’all I hope I don’t seem ungrateful about the Big Brother gift I was sent! … For the record, although I have a negative experience with religion, I wasn’t offended. Just confused…but this past summer revealed I’m often confused Rolling on the floor laughing. Grateful for the love from JCM and BB,” wrote Campbell.

He also wasn’t the only one who was sent a Bible. In the full unboxing video, he gets on Facetime with Keesha Smith and she reveals that her box from Chen Moonves also contained a Bible.

“I got the whole packet, oh my god, I was so excited!” said Smith, adding, “I think she thought we all [need Jesus] … ‘you guys all played Big Brother, you all need this.'”

He also ended the video by saying, “I’m obsessed with Julie Chen.”

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring and there is talk of a winter edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

