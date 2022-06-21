‘Big Brother’ Alum Kyland Young Fires Back at Fan for Dissing Former Players

“Big Brother 24″ is almost here! The new season will kick off on Wednesday, July 6, with a two-hour premiere featuring a live move-in to the “Big Brother” house.

With the premiere quickly approaching, CBS decided to ask eight former houseguests to share their expert advice on surviving in the house.

The former houseguests, who are all set to appear in the new CBS competition show “The Challenge: USA,” shared their best game tips in a video posted to the “Big Brother” Instagram page.

The video received backlash from fans who felt the players selected to give advice weren’t exactly masters of the “Big Brother” game.

While some former houseguests chose to ignore the backlash, “Big Brother 23” star Kyland Young decided to address the criticism head-on.

Kyland Young Calls Out Fan

Young called out a fan who criticized the video for not featuring “interesting players.”

“Can we hear from interesting players instead? Get some legends to offer advice,” the fan wrote in a comment.

Kyland defended his co-stars in a reply, calling out the fan for minimizing what they achieved in the “Big Brother” house.

“Right! All these people are lame,” he began. “I mean, except for: [Xavier Prather] (one of the [two] unanimous winners in the [show’s] 23 seasons).”

He continued, “Alyssa (multi-veto winner & longest survivor against the most successful alliance in the show’s history,” referencing The Cookout as the most successful alliance.

He then moved on to the other former contestants, writing, “[Derek Xiao] comp beast & most widely-loved houseguest in the season. Angela-final [four] her season. [Three] HoH [wins]; [Two Veto wins]. Tiffany-one of the greatest strategists to play the game!! Azah-final [three] and ultimate adapter! [And] David-a literal All-Star who has one of the biggest jumps of all returning players ever.”

Kyland ended the post with a final dig at the fan.

“But you’re right-everyone else in the video is kinda lame,” he wrote, likely referencing himself since he is the only player he didn’t mention in his comment.

‘The Challenge: USA’ Official Cast List

“The Challenge: USA” will kick off with a 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, July 6, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.

Twenty-eight former reality stars from “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” and “Love Island” will face off in the hopes of winning the $500,000 prize.

TVline released the official cast list for “The Challenge: USA” on Wednesday, June 8.

Here are all the former contestants that are set to appear in the new series.

Alyssa Lopez-Big Brother 23

Derek Xiao-Big Brother 23

Cely Vazquez-Love Island 2

Enzo Palumbo-Big Brother 12 & 22

Kyland Young-Big Brother 23

Shan Smith-Survivor 41

Tiffany Mitchell-Big Brother 23

Xavier Prather-Big Brother 23

Azah Awasum-Big Brother 23

Angela Rummans-Big Brother 20

Melvin ‘Cinco’ Holland Jr.- Love Island 3

Danny McCray-Survivor 41

David Alexander-Big Brother 21 & 22

Desi Williams-Survivor 35

Domenick Abbate-Survivor 36

James Wallington-The Amazing Race 32

Javonny Vega-Love Island 3

Justine Noida-Love Island 2

Kyra Green-Love Island 1

Leo Temory-The Amazing Race 23,24 & 31

Sarah Lacina-Survivor 28, 34, & 40

Shannon St. Clair-Love Island 3

Tasha Fox-Survivor 28 & 31

Tyson Apostol-Survivor 18, 20, 27, & 40

Cayla Platt-The Amazing Race 33

Cashel Barnett-Love Island 1

Ben Driebergen-Survivor 35 & 40

Cashay Proudfoot-Love Island 3

Stay tuned for more updates about “Big Brother 24.”

