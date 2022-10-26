PHOTOS: Kyle Capener & Alyssa Snider Rekindle Their Romance

Kylyssa is back on! “Big Brother 24″ houseguests Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider have rekindled their romance after calling it quits shortly before Kyle’s September 1 elimination.

The lovebirds became Instagram official on Tuesday, October 25, after Alyssa shared photos from their recent trip to St. Augustine.

“We had so much fun in St. Augustine this past week,” Alyssa captioned the post. “Boat tours, candle making (not our favorite because we both left with headaches😅), late night snack runs, pirate museum, and meeting tons of friendly people that are fans of the show! Thank you all for embracing us and this new chapter.”

The former houseguest ended the post by telling fans she and Kyle are headed to Oahu, Hawaii next.

Fans React to Kyle & Alyssa Getting Back Together

The couple received overwhelming support in the comment section from fans who were happy to see them back together.

“I just can’t get over the way you two look at each other 😍,” one fan wrote. “I am so excited for real world dating for you two! You have tons of love and support for you both (as individuals and together) Cannot wait to see where this next chapter takes you!”

“Best couple in bb history perioddd,” another fan commented.

“Loved watching you guys fall in love this season!! ❤️❤️ Your connection was instant and anytime you were together, you were smiling, laughing, and so happy. Can’t wait to see what shenanigans you get up to together,” a third user added.

Kyle & Alyssa Relationship Timeline: Why Did They Break Up?

Kyle and Alyssa’s connection in the “Big Brother” house was instant. The two developed a “flirtmance” early on but Kyle was hesitant to take things further out of fear that it would mess up his game. He didn’t want the house to target him or Alyssa because of their relationship.

Despite his concerns, Kyle couldn’t deny his feelings for Alyssa. On August 2, the two were seen making out on the 24/hour live feeds. As the season progressed, the two got closer and their relationship became more serious.

On August 14, a “Big Brother” fan account shared a clip on Twitter in which Alyssa told Turner that she and Kyle had slept together.

For a while, it looked like the couple might never break up but a sudden twist of events in week eight caused their relationship to crumble.

In week eight, houseguests Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes brought to light a conversation they had with Kyle in which he alluded to forming an alliance with the white players in the house.

Michael told Alyssa that Kyle had expressed concerns about the people of color in the house were working together. Michael said the conversation didn’t sit right with him because there was no evidence that the people of color in the house were protecting each other in the game.

Alyssa began to have doubts about her relationship with Kyle after talking to Michael and Brittany.

The Florida native ended up breaking up with Kyle a couple of days later before he was evicted and sent to jury on September 1.

