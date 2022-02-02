Lamar Odom Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is He?

Lamar Odom is one of 11 celebrity houseguests competing in season 3 of “Celebrity Big Brother,” airing tonight, February 2, at 8 p.m. on CBS. Lamar is best known for his career in the NBA. He played for a number of teams, most notably the Los Angeles Lakers from 2004 to 2011. He is also known as the ex-husband of social media mogul Khloe Kardashian.

Here is what you need to know about Lamar:

How Tall Is Lamar?

Viewers can expect to see Lamar towering over his fellow celebrity houseguests in the “Big Brother” house. The former NBA star stands at 6 feet 10 inches, making him the tallest houseguest this season.

Lamar’s stature and athletic background could make him a target in the house. If the houseguests decide they can’t beat Lamar in physical competitions, they may try to backdoor him.

How Old Is Lamar?

Lamar is 42-years-old. He was born on November 6, 1979. Lamar is on the younger side of the “Celebrity Big Brother” cast. Many of the houseguests, including Cynthia Bailey and Carson Kressley, are in their fifties.

How Many Kids Does Lamar Have?

Lamar is a father to two children, Destiny Odom, 24, and Lamar Odom Jr., 20. Lamar’s eldest daughter, Destiny, was born on August 6, 1998. According to Hollywood Life, Lamar met Destiny’s mother, Liza Morales, in High School. The two started dating in 1998 and welcomed their daughter, Destiny, later that year, Hollywood Life reported.

Destiny formed a close relationship with her former-step-mother Khloe Kardashian, but Hollywood Life reported that the relationship soured after Lamar and Khloe’s public divorce.

In January 2002, Lamar and Liza welcomed their second child, Lamar Odom Jr.

In 2006, they welcomed their third baby, a son named Jayden. Tragically, Jayden passed away when he was six months old. Lamar opened up about the experience of losing his son in an exclusive interview with the New Zealand Herald in 2017.

“I got a call that changed my life. It was the summer of 2006. I had been out partying all night, and I hadn’t gone home,” he told the outlet. “My son Jayden was six months old at the time. He was at home in his crib. I should’ve been at home with him.”

Lamar told the publication that the call was from Liza, who said Jayden was unresponsive. Jayden was rushed to the hospital, but it was too late. By the time Lamar got to the hospital, his son had passed away.

“I walked into the hospital room…and the hurt on his mother’s face, I’ll never forget that. How she couldn’t believe it. Six months old. Gone,” he told the outlet.

Lamar’s Reality TV Experience

“Celebrity Big Brother” is not Lamar’s first time being on reality TV. The father-of-two appeared in several episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” while he was married to Khloe Kardashian. In fact, the former couple’s September 2009 wedding was featured on the show.

The New York native also starred in a “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” spin-off show called “Khloe and Lamar,” which aired in 2011. Additionally, he made cameos in other Kardashian spin-off’s including “Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami.”

You can view the entire “Celebrity Big Brother 3” schedule HERE.