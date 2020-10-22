‘Big Brother’ Live Eviction & HOH Spoilers for 10/22/2020

The Big Brother 22 house is down to its final four: Christmas Abbott, Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, and Enzo Palumbo. Palumbo won his second Head of Household this season for week 11 and nominated Franzel and Abbott for eviction.

Calafiore then won his fourth Power of Veto and chose to keep the nominations the same — which makes sense because he is the only option for a replacement nominee. There has been a little chatter in the house about Calafiore evicting Franzel, who is his closest ally in the game. It is who Palumbo and Abbott are pushing him to evict, but we would be very surprised if Calafiore did that. He seems set on taking Franzel to the final two with him if he gets to choose.

Follow along below with our live eviction and Head of Household competition recap, but BE WARNED OF SPOILERS. Don’t keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled.

All times Eastern.

Don’t forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS. Also, it’s not too late to sign up for the season 22 live feeds. Now that these houseguests finally have to start turning on each other, things are actually getting interesting down the home stretch.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Contestants Who Have Died