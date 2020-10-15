‘Big Brother’ Live Eviction & HOH Spoilers for 10/15/2020

The Big Brother 22 house is whittling down for its final two weeks. Nicole Franzel won her first Head of Household competition and nominated Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett for eviction. Then Franzel won the Power of Veto, guaranteeing that her nominations would stay the same.

All week, Franzel and her ally Cody Calafiore have been talking about Garrett being the target, though some rumblings on the part of Enzo Palumbo did have them considering sending Abbott out the door to the jury house. We suspect it will still be Garrett who is sent packing, but you never know.

Follow along below with our live eviction and Head of Household competition recap, but BE WARNED OF SPOILERS. Don’t keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled.

All times Eastern.

Don’t forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS. Also, it’s not too late to sign up for the season 22 live feeds. Now that these houseguests finally have to start turning on each other, things are actually getting interesting down the home stretch.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Contestants Who Have Died