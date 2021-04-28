Big Brother Alum Throws Shade at 2021 Oscars Fashion Choices

Good Day LA’s Amanda Salas discussed 2021 Oscars fashion with a Big Brother all-star this week. Marcellas Reynolds, who appeared on “Big Brother 3” and “Big Brother 7” is a frequent guest on the program. As a former model and stylist, Reynolds is well-versed in fashion and always has something to say about celebrity looks. He has styled stars such as Justin Timberlake and Sharon Stone.

Salas and Reynolds discussed some of the most notable fashion moments of this year’s Academy Awards. Here were the hits and misses of the night, according to Reynolds.

Vanessa Kirby

Kirby may have been nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role this year but she didn’t earn the approval of Reynolds. The former Big Brother houseguest was unimpressed by Kirby’s powder pink dress, saying “just because it’s Gucci, does not mean it’s good.” He didn’t have any positive feedback on the actress’s look, saying “the makeup was super severe, the hair looks like she pulled it back herself and walked out the door.”

Entertainment reporter Amanda Salas agreed with Reynolds. “I don’t think this made her pop as much as I would have liked,” she said.

Andra Day

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” is Andra Day’s first real role in a feature film and she managed to snag an Oscar nomination. However, her gold Vera Wang dress wasn’t Reynolds’ cup of tea. “This dress looks like the dress that you would see on some Instagram girl with like 100,000 likes just because she was showing too much leg, too much butt, too much everything,” said Reynolds.

He added that for him “the Oscars are about history, the Oscars about classic,” and thought this dress missed the mark. Salas disagreed with Reynolds, pointing out that gold was a trend this year. She used Carey Mulligan’s Valentino Couture dress as an example. Reynolds had kinder words for Mulligan, saying “the fit on this dress is really extraordinary. She feels like an Oscar to me.”

Zendaya

Reynolds wasn’t just a critic in his appearance on Good Day LA this week, he was also a fan. The former model sang the praises of singer and actress, Zendaya. “She’s like Aphrodite or something, she’s like a goddess,” said Reynolds.

The Big Brother alum went on to joke that Zendaya was brave for showing off her stomach. “I can’t bare my midriff because I’ve packed on the pandemic pounds,” he said. Salas reassured him that “so many of us did.”

Another Big Brother alum had some kind words to say about Zendaya this week. Frankie Grande from “Big Brother 16” and “Big Brother 18” appeared on KTLA to promote his new musical parody, “Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert.” While on the show, Grande weighed in on Oscars 2021 fashion. He said of Zendaya, “she always brings her A game to every single awards show.”

Grande said that for him, the fashion standout of the night was Colman Domingo’s hot pink suit. “I would wear that in an absolute heartbeat,” he said.

Viola Davis

Perhaps Reynold’s favorite look of the night was worn by Viola Davis, nominated for her portrayal of the legendary blues singer, Ma Rainey. “She nailed it, I love this dress,” Reynolds said of Davis’s white beaded gown by Alexander McQueen. He shared that Viola Davis will be on the cover of his upcoming book, “SUPREME ACTRESSES: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Hollywood.”

According to Reynold’s website, the book will be released in fall 2021. It follows his 2019 book, “SUPREME MODELS.”



