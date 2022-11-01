A ‘Big Brother 24’ Houseguest Just Got Engaged

Congratulations are in order for “Big Brother 24″ alum Mathew “Turner” Turner! The 23-year-old popped the question to his long-term girlfriend Megan Belmonte on Saturday, October 29, in Burlington, Vermont.

Turner shared photos from the romantic proposal on Instagram alongside the caption, “You and me till the end 💞 *she said yes by the way* 🥰.”

He ended the post with a simple, “I love you @megan_belmonte.”

Fans React Turner’s Proposal

Fans fell in love with the couple’s relationship while Turner was in the “Big Brother” house and were delighted by the proposal. The Massachusetts native made remarks throughout the season about using some of the “Big Brother” winnings to buy Megan an engagement ring. Turner ended up coming in third place after Monte Taylor chose to take Taylor Hale to the finale two. But it looks like he still found a way to buy his girlfriend a ring.

Fans and “Big Brother 24” alums commented on the October 29 Instagram post to congratulate the couple on their engagement.

“So happy for you two!! ❤️❤️❤️,” season 24 houseguest Michael Bruner wrote.

“Yay. Congrats. I loved how you always talked about her and told her you loved her, on [“Big Brother”]. ❤️,” one fan commented.

“F*** YES BROTHER,” houseguest Joseph Abdin wrote. “I AM JUMPING THROUGH THE ROUGH RN!! MEGAN BELMONTE TURNER! 💍.”

“Really happy for the future Mr and Mrs Belmonte! Congrats,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Big Brother 23” houseguest and fan favorite Tiffany Mitchell also commented on the post, writing, “Congratulations 💕 to the both of you.”

Turner Reveals Why He Voted for Monte

On the Sunday, September 25 finale of “Big Brother 24,” Turner surprised fans when he was the only member of the jury to cast a vote for Monte Taylor to win. Taylor Hale won the season with an 8-1 vote.

The former houseguest joked about not voting with the jury in a September 29 tweet. He shared a photo of himself crying with the caption, “When I tried voting with the jury and realized I did the exact opposite.”

When I tried voting with the jury and realized I did the exact opposite 💀#BB24 pic.twitter.com/YV1RerjUBy — TURNER (BB24) (@turnur) September 29, 2022

After the season wrapped, Turner spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his decision to vote for Monte and called being on the wrong side of the vote his “worst nightmare.”

“I mean, honestly, I specifically did not want to be the bitter juror who was on the wrong side of the vote, and then I had 10 seconds to decide,” he told the outlet.

Unlike the other members of the jury, Turner was not present for the jury roundtable, so he had less of a sense of where the jury stood. He told EW that he tried to gather intel before the vote.

“In the commercial break, I was like, ‘Where are you guys voting?’ They were like, ‘I don’t know if we can say,'” he told the publication.

He continued, “I was like, ‘Well, then, I guess I’m just going to assume Monte’s winning because he won more comps and that’s how it goes a lot of the time. To not be on the wrong side, I’ll vote for Monte.’ And I was on the wrong side. My worst nightmare.”

