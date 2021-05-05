‘Big Brother’s Memphis Garrett Is Expanding His Restaurant Empire

Memphis Garrett of “Big Brother 10” and “Big Brother 22” is purchasing another South Florida venue, adding to the long list of bars and restaurants the reality star has opened.

Although Garrett is no novice in the hospitality industry, his latest purchase of the cocktail bar and lounge No Man’s Land marks a turning point for him. He told the South Florida Sun Sentinel, “this venue is the first I’m going to open and have zero partners. I’ve been able to give it my all, my passion.”

In an April 16 Instagram post, Garrett described No Man’s Land as “a refuge from the ordinary. A place of high spirits and fine fare.” He added that the bar and lounge will open this summer and “will elevate the cocktail culture in south Florida.”

A video shared to Garrett’s Instagram page on May 5 teased the opening of the venue with a series of clips including a person walking down a road in deep fog with a backpack on, a wolf growling, snakes hissing, and liquor pouring into a glass. The caption read simply, “@nomandslandftl coming summer 2021.”

Garrett Is the CEO of His Own Hospitality Company

On “Big Brother 10″, Garrett identified himself as a mixologist. Since then, he has taken the Fort Lauderdale restaurant scene by storm and founded his own hospitality company, Garrett Group.

The list of properties the “Big Brother” star owns includes Poke House, Blue Wave Sushi, and a Greek restaurant called ya mas!

Garrett was a guest on the podcast “Stay Buzzed” in March 2021 to promote the launch of his new spirit, Los Magos Sotol. The liquor is not to be confused with tequila, Garrett explained on the podcast. “It comes from the Sotol plant,” he said. The plant grows in Texas and in the Chihuahuan region of Mexico.

The “Big Brother” alum went on to say that he’s used to being skeptical about new alcohol products as a restaurant owner, but the novelty of Sotol caught his attention. “With Sotol, it’s such a new product in general that’s why I really kind of dove into it,” he said.

As for the flavor of Los Magos Sotol, Garret says, “It comes off like a mild Mezcal.”

Garrett Says His Girlfriend Has Helped Him Follow His Dreams

Garrett met his girlfriend Christmas Abbott in the Big Brother house. In an April 5 interview with E! News, Garrett said that Abbott has been a big source of encouragement for his business endeavors.

“This is a good time for me and I give a lot of credit to Christmas. She’s definitely empowered me on another level and lit a fire under me that I haven’t had in awhile,” said Garrett.

The “Big Brother” showmance turned real-world-couple recently attended a friend’s wedding together. Garrett told E! News that he and Abbott aren’t in a hurry to tie the knot themselves, but that marriage is “one thousand percent a possibility” for them. He said of a potential engagement to Abbott, “I’m not rushed to get to that point because I just know we’re going to be together forever so it’s all good. It’s all going to happen at some point.”

Both Garrett and Abbott have children from previous partnerships. Garrett has a son named River and Abbott has a son named Loyal Atticus Abbott.

