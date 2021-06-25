‘Big Brother’ Stars React to Memphis Garrett & Christmas Abbott’s Engagement

Another “Big Brother” wedding is in the works. All-star couple Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott, who met on last summer’s all-star edition of the CBS reality show, have announced their engagement after less than a year of dating.

The big news comes a few weeks after Garrett downplayed plans of rushing into an engagement with Abbott because he already knew they were destined to be together forever.

In a statement to E! News, Abbott revealed she was “100 percent surprised” when her boyfriend of less than one year popped the question on the beach at the Little Palm Island Resort and Spa in Florida. She revealed that the engagement took place on a beautiful resort island at sunset. Garrett got down on one knee with a custom ring curated by jeweler Adam Campbell.

Abbott also posted photos from the proposal to Instagram and thanked CBS and “Big Brother” for “throwing our crazy butts in a house for 3 months” last summer.

“You knew we would fall in LOVE!!!!!!” she wrote. “We knew we would love each other forever. I’m just so excited to officially say YES!!! I’m still in SHOCK bc I had no idea this was coming but I’m so glad it did. [Memphis Garrett] you are my home.”

‘Big Brother’ Stars Reacted to The Couple’s Engagement News

The newly engaged couple’s announcement sparked plenty of buzz throughout the “Big Brother” community. On social media, Garrett and Abbott’s CBS co-stars and celebrity friends posted congratulatory messages to them, including Tyler Crispen, Angela Rummans, Josh Martinez, Janelle Pierzina, and Nicole Franzel.

“So happy for y’all!” wrote “Big Brother” Season 18 player Paulie Calafiore.

“Yesssss!!!! When you know, you know! So happy for you both!!!!!” added Season 21’s Tommy Bracco.

“Congrats, you look so happy, you deserve it!” wrote legendary “Big Brother” winner Dan Gheesling.

“Happy for your happiness,” wrote two-time “Big Brother” runner-up Paul Abrahamian, who competed against the bride-to-be during her original season.

“Oh my goodness!!! Chills! Cheers to a long life of love and becoming a family,” Season 21 runner-up Holly Allen wrote to the newly engaged couple.

‘Big Brother’ Has Already Produced Quite a Few Marriages

While ”Big Brother” is not a dating show, longtime fans know that Garrett and Abbott won’t be the first marriage spawned from the CBS reality series.

In the show’s more than 20-year history, several couples found lasting love and marriage after competing on the summertime staple, including fan favorites Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder, Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, Danielle Donato and Dominick Briones, and Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf and the recently married Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo. In addition, Season 20 lovebirds Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans got engaged earlier this year.

“Big Brother” host Julie Chen has even boasted in the past that the show has sparked more love connections than ABC’s long-running “Bachelor” dating franchise.

“We’ve had more marriages come out of Big Brother than The Bachelor,” Chen once told Entertainment Tonight.

Chen has never attended a “Big Brother” wedding but she did turn down the request to officiate the wedding of “Big Brother 19″ couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson because she didn’t want to play “favorites” with any of the show’s former houseguests.