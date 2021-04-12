‘Big Brother’s’ Memphis Garrett On Proposing to Christmas Abbott

The most recent “Big Brother” couple is Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott, who met on all-stars this past summer. Garrett recently revealed if they’re serious enough to be talking about getting engaged, and he also addressed having a girlfriend while playing all-stars and how there was “no ill intent” there.

Here is what Garrett had to say.

Garrett Said ‘It’s Going to Happen At Some Point’

In an interview with E! Online, Garrett said that he and Abbott aren’t in a big hurry to get engaged because they know where they stand with each other and are in it for the long haul.

“[Getting engaged is] one thousand percent a possibility. It’s just a matter of timing. I’m a firm believer in timing. We both have a kid and we have co-parents and it’s a scenario where you have to tread lightly. You have to respect your ex partners and with us, we’ve taken the time and moved slow and it’s just a process,” said Garrett.

But he added, “I’m not rushed to get to that point because I just know we’re going to be together forever so it’s all good. It’s going to happen at some point.”

Garrett Confessed That He ‘Fell In Love’ During ‘Big Brother’

Garrett said that he and Abbott had never met before going on all-stars together but it was an instant attraction for him — an “oh s***” moment — and then he fell in love with her as they got to know each other.

“When she came down those stairs, my jaw dropped. I was like, ‘Oh, s***,” Garrett revealed, adding, “In all honesty, I just knew when I saw her, this is going to get interesting. It’s so interesting to look back and realize I fell in love with this woman on a reality show, but I know in my heart that it was always meant to be that way, which is crazy.”

He also said that while they didn’t act on any feelings during the show, he regrets if anyone else was hurt.

“I like to think I’m not a bad dude and there was no ill intent and it wasn’t meant to be in that way, but you just got to deal with it. If your heart says something, you got to do it,” said Garrett.

After the show ended, he and Abbott were apart for only a few days when they realized they wanted to be together.

We made the decision to jump in head-first and then we had to go back to the relationships we were at and basically break up, which is never a fun thing to do. … You don’t want to go on a reality show and have to come home and break up with the person you’re dating. It’s not ideal, especially in the spotlight,” said Garrett.

But he said that Abbott is his “person” and that’s all there is to it.

“She brings out the best in me. She’s an amazing woman on all accounts and she’s my counter flame. She’s my person,” he said.

The couple recently attended fellow “Big Brother” all-star Nicole Franzel’s wedding to Victor Arroyo together. Garrett posted a beautiful photo of the four of them to Instagram captioned, “What an amazing and beautiful wedding. We danced, we drank and we laughed. All in the name of love! @coconuts_ @elfitvic congrats and thank you for an amazing time. I love you both so much!”

Abbott posted her own series of photos from the big day and wrote, “Love is the most beautiful thing to witness in life, it is all that we live love for and all that we need. Congrats to @coconuts_ & @elfitvic on their #arroyalwedding ❤️ From houseguests to best friends to lovers to husband and wife and next, parents!!!! Finding one another is the best blessing of your lifetime!”

Sounds like perhaps Franzel and Arroyo will be able to help Abbott and Garrett celebrate their own wedding at some point!

Big Brother U.S. returns in summer 2021 for its 23rd season. Big Brother Canada returned for its ninth season on March 3.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Alum Talks About Production Manipulating the Show