‘Big Brother’ All-Star’s Nude Photos Leak

Tuesday, December 1 was a big night for the Big Brother fandom. First, news broke that Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott are officially dating. Then someone leaked nude photos of Garrett online and Big Brother Twitter lost its mind.

Garrett’s All-Star Castmates’ Were Quick to React to the Photo Leak

We will not be posting Garrett’s nude photos here, but they are not that hard to find on Twitter. We can confirm they are out there — and so can Garrett’s all-star castmates Janelle Pierzina and Da’Vonne Rogers, both of whom were online when the photos leaked and who were quick to react.

Rogers didn’t come right out and address the nudes, she simply left a classic Friends GIF where Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) shouts, “My eyes! My eyes!” after seeing Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Monica (Courteney Cox) hooking up. It was accompanied by a green, sickly emoji, and in the replies, Big Brother alum Jessica Milagros posted a GIF of someone washing their eyes at a science lab eye-washing station.

In a since-deleted tweet, Janelle Pierzina expressed her disgust at the leaked photos as well. When a fan thought her reaction was because Garrett and Abbott are dating, she clarified, “If they want to be happy good for them. I hope they have a lifetime of happiness. Im talking about seeing multiple D*ck pics on my TL.”

And Big Brother alum Angela Rockstar also reacted with laughing emojis and alum Kathryn Dunn posted a PSA that is not directed at anyone in particular that reads, “Also idk who needs to hear this but copyright your nudes. Leaked nude = $1,000-$3,000 fine or up to a year in jail. COPYRIGHTED leaked nude = you’re looking at getting a minimum $10k, and possibly up to $150,000 for statutory damages.”

She also posted some information about revenge porn laws in Florida, which is where Garrett resides.

Also idk who needs to hear this but copyright your nudes 👀 leaked nude = $1,000-$3,000 fine or up to a year in jail COPYRIGHTED leaked nude = you’re looking at getting a minimum $10k, and possibly up to $150,000 for statutory damages. — Kat Dunn 🦖 (@itskathryndunn) December 2, 2020

Alright I hate to ruin the mood while we’re all having a good giggle over some naked photos, but let’s keep in mind the revenge porn laws in Florida ☝️🥴 pic.twitter.com/LsIbASbFMv — Kat Dunn 🦖 (@itskathryndunn) December 2, 2020

Garrett Has Not Addressed the Leaked Nudes

No one knows who leaked them, though a lot of fans find the timing of his relationship reveal and the nude photos a funny coincidence and are assuming it was his ex-girlfriend. One fan wrote on Twitter, “Alright so today we found out that Christmas and Memphis have started dating and his nudes got leaked….. is this his ex like getting payback? Have these nudes always been out and we just haven’t seen them until today? I’m lost lol.”

Either way, Garrett has not said anything about them yet. He is instead just focusing on his new relationship, writing on Instagram, “Sometime people come into your life and you know they just belong. We tried to fight it but fate had its own plan. Excited for the future.”

Abbott added, “Love is not found, it’s built,” and she reiterated that they did not kiss inside the Big Brother house like fans were speculating earlier in the season.

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring and there is talk of a winter edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Contestant Mocks the Pandemic to Sell Stuff on Instagram