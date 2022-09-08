Season 24 Houseguest Michael Bruner Breaks a ‘Big Brother’ Record

Houseguest Michael Bruner made “Big Brother” history this week. In last night’s episode, the Minnesota native scored his sixth Veto win, making him the record holder for most Veto wins in a single season.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, the previous record was five Vetos in a season. Janelle Pierzina, Daniele Donato, Paul Abrahamian, and Kaycee Clark all won five Vetos in a season.

Michael already has one “Big Brother” record under his belt, but he is close to breaking another one.

Michael’s recent Veto win puts him just one competition win away from breaking the record for most competition wins in a single season.

Last night, Michael tied Janelle’s record of nine competition wins. Janelle set that record over a decade ago on “Big Brother 7.” If Michael can pull out another win, he will smash the record.

Top Five Houseguests With the Most Competition Wins

Some “Big Brother” players rely on their social game, while others secure their place in the game by dominating competitions.

“Big Brother” competition beasts are an interesting breed. On the one hand, winning competitions guarantees you safety for the week, which is good. On the other, winning competitions make you a huge threat, which is not so good.

In honor of Michael’s recent Veto victory, here’s a look back at five of the fiercest competition beasts in “Big Brother” history.

Dani Donato

Dani Donato first appeared on “Big Brother” in 2007 alongside her dad Dick Donato. While Dani played a less villainous game than her father, she still managed to secure a place in the “Big Brother” hall of fame.

In season 8, Dani won two HOH competitions and five Vetos. She returned to the “Big Brother” house for season 13, where she picked up two more HOH wins. Dani gave “Big Brother” another shot when she returned for All-Stars in 2020. She scored one more HOH win, bringing her total win count to ten.

Tyler Crispen

Tyler Crispen made his “Big Brother” debut in season 20 and then later returned for “Big Brother: All Stars” in 2020. The curly-haired houseguest played an impressive social game, forming multiple alliances and convincing houseguests to vote for who he wanted out, even if it was to the detriment of their game.

But Tyler didn’t just rely on his social game. He also won an impressive number of competitions during his two seasons.

According Big Brother Wiki, Tyler won a total of ten competitions during his time on the show, including five HOH wins and five Veto wins.

Janelle Pierzina

Janelle Pierzina is often regarded as one of the best competitors of all time. The Minnesota native currently holds the record for most comp wins in a single season. Janelle first appeared on “Big Brother” in 2005. According to Big Brother Wiki, she won four competitions in her first season-two HOHs and two vetos.

She returned the following year for “Big Brother 7: All-Stars,” where she made history by winning nine competitions in a single season.

Janelle played the game two more times after setting the record. She returned for “Big Brother 14” and “Big Brother 22,” but she was unable to score a win in either season. In total, she has thirteen competition wins.

Paul Abrahamian

Paul Abrahamian first appeared on “Big Brother 18.” According to Big Brother Wiki, the clothing designer won three HOHs and three POVs in season 18. He later returned for season 19, where he picked up another six competition wins, bringing his total to 14. Pretty impressive.

Cody Calafiore

Cody Calafiore has appeared on “Big Brother” twice. Once in “Big Brother 16,” where he made it to the final two but couldn’t sway the jury in his favor. And again in “Big Brother 22,” where he took home the 500,000 prize.

Cody scooped up an impressive number of wins in both seasons. According to Big Brother Wiki, he won three HOHs and three Vetos in “Big Brother 16.” In “Big Brother 22,” he added four more HOH wins and four more Veto wins to his already impressive resume, bringing his total win count to 14.

