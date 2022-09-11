Big Brother: Michael Bruner Reveals What Game Move He Is Most Proud Of

Michael Bruner was one win away from breaking Janelle Pierzina’s record of most competition wins in a single season before his “Big Brother” dreams came crashing down.

On the Thursday, September 8 episode of “Big Brother,” Michael fell victim to a double-eviction. Michael’s staggering number of competition wins kept him off the block but it also made him the number one target in the house.

After Michael lost the Thursday night Veto comp to Monte, Michael’s fate was sealed. Monte used the Veto on Alyssa and HOH Turner named Michael as the replacement nominee.

Michael made one final pitch to stay in his eviction speech. He threw his number one ally Brittany under the bus by exposing her gameplay. The move shocked both the houseguests and viewers at home.

In the end, it wasn’t enough to sway the house. Michael was unanimously voted out of the house.

Heavy had the chance to catch up with Michael and get his thoughts on his eviction.

Here’s what you need to know:

Michael on His ‘Big Brother’ Eviction

Heavy: Were you surprised when Turner named you as the replacement nominee or did you see it coming?

Michael: I wasn’t surprised at all that Turner named me the replacement nominee. Turner is not a good liar. Playing the game with him for 65 days, closely aligned for most [of those days], he’s pretty calm, cool, and collected, so when he starts talking really fast and making a lot of promises unprompted, that’s how I know he’s lying to me. And that’s exactly what he did last night during the double eviction. So, I knew I was his target and that if I didn’t win the Veto, I would have been going on the block.

I was actually more surprised that he didn’t just put me up initially because had I won the Veto, I one thousand percent would’ve taken Brittany down and that would have messed up all his plans.

Heavy: You threw Brittany under the bus in your eviction speech. Do you regret exposing her game now that you know it wasn’t enough to save you?

Michael: I don’t regret my speech on eviction night. I think that the information I shared in the living room was not news to anybody sitting there, except maybe Brittany wasn’t aware that people were catching onto all the conversations she had. I know I would’ve regretted it way more if I went out of this game without trying absolutely everything I could to save myself. So, I don’t necessarily regret it. I do feel horrible that I know Brittany was hurt by that. She wasn’t expecting that to come from me, so I do feel bad about that.

Heavy: what game move are you most proud of?

Michael: I’m definitely most proud of backdooring Daniel. From a strategic standpoint, we did view him as the biggest physical threat on the other side of the house, so I think it was good to get him out for the Leftovers alliance. On a personal level, I didn’t agree with the way he treated some of the people and the way that he had acted. Specifically, how he handled the Taylor situation, yelling at her in front of the whole house…So, it felt good to get him out of the game.

Heavy: As of now, who do you think is in the best position to win the game?

Michael: I think that Monte has positioned himself really well. He’s done a great job managing his threat level. I would not be surprised at all to see him in the final two. And if he makes it there, I think he has a really good shot at winning.

Heavy: Who do you hope will be the next member of the jury

Michael: I really love everybody left in the house. The petty part of me would love it to be Turner because he took me out after promising me the world. That would maybe be a little bit satisfying. I think as a “Big Brother” fan, I would want the most competitive group moving forward. So maybe I would want to see Alyssa come in next, but ultimately, I have nothing but love and respect for everyone left in the house, so I’m not actively rooting against anyone. Maybe the petty side of me would like to see Turner.

