Celebrity Big Brother: Miesha Tate Slams Shanna Moakler on Live Feeds

Former UFC champion Miesha Tate is a force to be reckoned with on “Celebrity Big Brother.” The 35-year-old has proved to be a fierce competitor, winning Head of Household twice within the first two weeks of the season.

Miesha and her number one ally, Todrick Hall, have been targeting houseguest Carson Kressley, stating that he is their “biggest competition.” However, the celebrity duo had to put their master plan on hold after Carson won Head of Household in the Friday, February 11 episode. With Carson in power, Miesha and Todrick had to change their gameplay, so they hatched a plan to take the target off their backs and put houseguest Shanna Moakler in the line of fire.

Miesha Slams Shanna on the Live Feeds

It’s no secret that Miesha and Shanna don’t get along in the house. Shanna previously called Miesha an a**hole during a conversation with Chris Kirkpatrick that was captured on the live feeds.

For the most part, Miesha has kept her opinions about her fellow houseguests to herself, but the UFC fighter couldn’t hold back her disdain for Shanna during a conversation with Lamar Odom.

“You obviously like Shanna, and that’s cool in my book. I don’t at this point,” Miesha said. “Like she can kick rocks for all I care.”

The mother-of-two told Lamar that she understands Shanna is playing the game but doesn’t like that Shanna is playing both sides of the house.

Fans thought Miesha made another dig at Shanna earlier in her conversation with Lamar, even though she didn’t name Shanna directly.

Miesha was talking to Lamar about how hard she worked to get where she is in life, stating, “I worked my a** off to get to where I’m at. I didn’t get famous for marrying [someone].” Many fans thought Miesha was referring to Shanna, who rose to fame after marrying Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The FULL ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Schedule

Week 1

Wednesday, February 2 (premiere): 8-9 p.m.

Thursday, February 3: 9-10 p.m.

Friday, February 4: 8-10 p.m.

Week 2

Sunday, February 6: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, February 7: 9-10 p.m.

Wednesday, February 9: 8-9 p.m.

Friday, February 11: 8-10 p.m.

Week 3

Sunday, February 13: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, February 14: 9-10 p.m.

Wednesday, February 16: 8-9 p.m.

Friday, February 18: 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, February 19: 8-9 p.m.

Week 4

Sunday, February 20: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, February 21: 9-11 p.m.

Wednesday, February 23 (finale): 8-9 p.m.

Stay up to date on the latest “Big Brother” news. Click HERE to read more articles about your favorite celebrity houseguests.

Season 24 of “Big Brother” will air in the summer of 2022.