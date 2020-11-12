‘Big Brother’ Winner Arrested for DUI, Drug Possession

Three-time Big Brother contestant Mike “Boogie” Malin was arrested recently for drug possession and driving under the influence. Here’s what you need to know about what happened and his other run-ins with the law.

Malin Was Arrested While Driving to Las Vegas

According to US Weekly, Mike “Boogie” Malin was arrested back in August while driving to Las Vegas. When he was pulled over, Malin, 50, was cited for driving under the influence, having an open alcohol container, unlawfully texting, and possession of a drug without a prescription.

Malin was released on his own recognizance and then in an October hearing, the Clark County District Attorney asked for a 180-day extension while they decided if they were going to pursue criminal charges. There is another hearing scheduled for February 2021.

Malin Has Had Several Other Run-Ins With the Law

This is not Malin’s first arrest. In 2007, he was arrested for assaulting a waitress at a sports bar in Denver, Colorado. At the time, a spokesperson for the reality TV star told Eater LA, “Malin is working with his legal team to properly handle the misunderstanding and the charges.” He was released on bail.

Then in 2011, he was sued for embezzlement by one of his business partners. Malin had been part of a Los Angeles-based restaurant group and Shereene Arazm sued him and his partner Lonnie Moore for “illegally siphon[ing] away money” from Geisha House LLC restaurant group for years to “support their lavish party-boy lifestyles,” according to TMZ.

“They gambled away hundreds of thousands of dollars that never belonged to them, they used some of the stolen monies to pay for sex, and they traveled the world at Arazm’s and the restaurant group’s expense,” said the suit.

Arazm also said that Malin used the money to “have multiple sexual encounters with various older men during which Malin would live out fetish role play fantasies.”

Malin filed a countersuit against Arazm that she was trying to extort him by ordering him to pay her or she would file the lawsuit and air all of their private business. Both suits sought millions in damages.

Malin Won the First Big Brother All-Stars Season

Malin is best known for competing on Big Brother seasons two, seven, and 14. He was part of the Chilltown alliance with Dr. Will Kirby but was ousted early on in season two, finishing in eighth place. During the first all-stars season in 2006, he made it to the final four with Kirby, Janelle Pierzina and his showmance Erika Landin. He and Erika were the final two and he won by a vote of 6-1. He then came back to season 14 as a mentor and ended up finishing in 10th place.

He went on to appear on VH1’s show Famous Food, which featured seven celebrities trying to open and take ownership in a restaurant in Hollywood owned by Malin and Moore. The restaurant created on the show was called Lemon Basket and it closed after five months. Moore told Eater LA at the time, “We gave it a shot but it just never picked up traction.”

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring and there is talk of a winter edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

