‘Big Brother’ Alum Says Mike ‘Boogie’ Malin Harassed Her Too

Dermatologist Dr. Will Kirby is not the only “Big Brother” player to have issues with fellow houseguest Mike “Boogie” Malin, who won “Big Brother: All-Stars” in 2006. Janelle Pierzina recently said he has been harassing her as well. Here’s what we know about the situation, plus what a court of law recently said about Malin’s behavior.

Pierzina Said She ‘Had to Block’ Malin’s Number

Had to block his phone number this week because he was harassing me. Sad what’s happened to him! I hope he gets the help he needs — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) June 2, 2021

When news broke earlier this month about Malin being found guilty of felony stalking, a “Big Brother” fan tweeted that she doesn’t know if she’s “supposed to be shocked” because it “makes perfect sense” to her, to which Pierzina replied that Malin has been “harassing” her too.

“Had to block his phone number this week because he was harassing me. Sad what’s happened to him! I hope he gets the help he needs,” wrote Pierzina.

Her fans were quick to offer words of support, with one writing, “I’m so sorry that happened to you. Hopefully his treatment is effective. Stay safe!” and another added, “Its sad that he’s harassing you and Will. The guy has lost his mind, hope he gets it back.”

The original post responded, “oh wow i didn’t think he’d be harassing you or that he’d be reaching out in the first place. You don’t owe him s*** so i’m glad you blocked him!!! I hope he works through his issues (bc wow there’s a looot of them).”

Big Brother's Mike 'Boogie' Malin Found Guilty Of Stalking Charges Former Big Brother winner Mike "Boogie" Malin has been found guilty of felony stalking following his August 2019 arrest, according to court docs obtained by Us Weekly. The 50-year-old reality TV personality initially pleaded not guilty after being arrested and charged with stalking former costar Dr. Will Kirby.

According to US Weekly, at a recent court appearance, Malin pleaded “nolo contendere” (which means “no contest, i.e. he doesn’t contest the charges in exchange for a plea agreement) to felony stalking of his “Big Brother” alliance-mate Dr. Will Kirby.

The court sentenced Malin to two years of probation plus three days in jail, fines of $70 in fees, a mandatory 30-day residential treatment program that will be chosen for him, 160 hours of community service and submission of his DNA to be put into a database. He is also prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

Malin also must pay $300 in restitution to the court “effective upon the revocation of probation” and his cooperation with his probation officer. Malin will also have to pay restitution to Kirby “in an amount to be determined at a hearing.”

This all stems from a 2019 restraining order Kirby obtained against Malin after he “became enraged” that Kirby would not appear with him on “The Amazing Race,” according to the petition Kirby filed.

Kirby said that he subsequently received “very threatening emails from Mike threatening the lives of his children at the school with a picture of Will’s daughter’s youth basketball team and a gun as well as language referencing schools, ‘target shooter’, the NRA (National Rifle Association), the 2nd Amendment, and recently murdered musicians.”

Kirby immediately contacted the Los Angeles Police Department and the FBI. Malin was later arrested and charged with felony stalking and his latest court appearance was the culmination of those charges. In the interim, he was arrested in Nevada for DUI and drug possession, which was just the latest in a string of run-ins with the law.

“Big Brother” season 23 premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

