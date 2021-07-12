Nicole Franzel Shares Video of Her Baby’s Nursery

Nicole Franzel gave fans a sneak peek at her baby’s adorable nursery.

The three-time “Big Brother” player is expecting her first child, a baby boy who will be nicknamed Arrow, with her husband, fellow franchise alum Victor Arroyo, in late July 2021. Franzel recently revealed she will deliver via c-section because her baby is breech, so it sounds like she is getting everything else in place before her scheduled surgery.

Here’s what Franzel shared about her baby’s nursery:

Franzel Posted a Video of the Jungle-Themed Room to Her Instagram Page

On Instagram, Franzel gave fans glimpses of her baby’s jungle-themed nursery, and she shared even more on her story. In a video post set to “The Lion King” soundtrack song, “I Just Can’t Wait to be King,” the mom-to-be showed off her son’s colorful room that featured boldly striped walls, jungle-printed bedding with lions and tigers on it, and a white crib from Milk Street Baby with a macramé light fixture hanging over it.

The room also boasted plenty of jungle-themed wall hangings and a chalkboard for baby Arrow’s milestones. There was also a vine-covered, tented sitting area with a macramé lion on it and a lion pillow inside, as well as a rack filled with tiny baby boy clothing and a display of children’s books including the Maurice Sendak classic “Where the Wild Things Are.”

On her Instagram story, Franzel also shared a closer look at a bookshelf with Arrow.s name on it and several stuffed animals displayed. The reality star promised her fans that she will link information about all of the cool items in the nursery later this week. She also teased that many of the items in the nursery were purchased from Amazon.com and that she will reveal all of the details on the Jeni and Coco Show, the Amazon Live show she regularly does with her mom, later this week.

“I will be linking everything I have in the nursery!!” she wrote, adding that she will also share “amazing photos too of things not shown in this reel!!” The “Big Brother” Season 18 champ captioned her video post with hashtags such as #nursery reveal, #junglenursery, #Lionking, and of course her son’s name, #arrowarroyo.

Franzel Previously Revealed Her Baby Boy’s Room Would Be ‘Colorful’

Franzel previously told fans that her baby’s nursery would be full of color, but she didn’t immediately reveal the theme.

“It’s a mix of things!” she wrote of the nursery as she was getting it ready earlier this year. “Putting down the carpet in the next few days (we are replacing our new wood floors with carpet in his room for safety reasons) then we can start assembling the big items and organizing! It should be colorful though, that’s the only thing that’s certain.”

Franzel also shared a photo of baby Arrow’s room at her mom Jeni’s house. The room at grandam’s house also has a white crib as well as a colorful farm theme that includes a mural of farm animals.

