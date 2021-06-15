Nicole Franzel Shares Photos From Her Carnival-Themed Baby Shower

Nicole Franzel had a whimsical baby shower ahead of the arrival of her first child. The “Big Brother” veteran, who is expecting a baby boy with fellow franchise alum Victor Arroyo in late July 2021, shared a series of social media photos of the carnival-themed baby shower that was thrown for her by her family.

In new pics posted to Instagram, Franzel posed with several of her shower guests amid a display of red, blue, and yellow balloons and blow-up carnival prizes in the background. The mom-to-be wore a yellow mini dress and pink open-toed shoes for her special day.

While Franzel has not yet revealed her baby’s name, she has taken to calling her son “Baby A.” In the caption to her photos, she thanked her guest, writing, “BABY A’s Carnival Shower! He is already so spoiled with love! WE ARE SO GRATEFUL!! “

Franzel’s Baby Shower Included Carnival-Inspired Food & Games

Franzel shared adorable details from her shower in photos posted to her Instagram story. The “Big Brother: All-Stars” alum showed pitchers of red berry and tropical mango sangria, a carnival-style “pick a duck for a prize” game, and a dessert display that featured locally-made filled cupcakes, Cracker Jacks, colorful swirled lollipops, and cotton candy.

Franzel also thanked her aunt, Tiffany Stuart, and her mom, Jeni Franzel, for planning the party.

Franzel Revealed That She Has Everything She Needs For ‘Baby A’

Franzel received plenty of gifts from her family and friends, but she teased she may have received too many of one thing. When one Instagram follower asked her, “Did you get everything you need & don’t need?” Franzel admitted that her baby’s closet will be bursting.

“Hahahaha yes!! So many clothes!! People can’t resist buying cute baby clothes so he could prob wear 2 outfits a day and still have a ton he won’t even get to!” she wrote.

When another fan asked her what her favorite gift was, the “Big Brother” winner replied, “Homemade clothing!!!! ”

According to her Amazon.com baby registry, other items purchased by family and friends included a Chicco Keyfit 35 car seat, a HALO Bassi-Net swivel sleeper, two high chairs, a baby monitor, night light, and plenty of baby toys and books.

On their “Jeni & Coco Show” livestream for Amazon, Franzel showed off several of her baby shower gifts as she sat outside with her mom, including a breast milk cooler and an oversized playmat. She also revealed that her aunt blew up all of the balloons for the baby shower with an electric balloon blower and that the shower was held at her home.

Franzel and Arroyo have yet to reveal the theme of their son’s nursery, but it sounds like they will have a special space to house all of their new gear. On Instagram, Franzel revealed that the room will be full of color—kind of like her baby shower.

“It’s a mix of things!” she wrote of the nursery. “Putting down the carpet in the next few days (we are replacing our new wood floors with carpet in his room for safety reasons) then we can start assembling the big items and organizing! It should be colorful though, that’s the only thing that’s certain.”

