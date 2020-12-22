A staple of CBS reality TV has said that if she were to go on another reality show, her top choice would have her switching networks. Nicole Franzel of Big Brother and The Amazing Race fame recently revealed that she would love to compete on Dancing With the Stars.

Franzel Revealed Her Choice in an Instagram Q&A

In a recent Q&A with her fans on Instagram (via ScreenRant), Franzel was asked if there was any other reality show she would like to be on. Franzel answered Dancing With the Stars with two exclamation points, but she then added, “But I’m not a star or a professional dancer” and used some laughing emojis.

Hey girl, if people from The Bachelor franchise can compete on the show, then you can too. Just because you were on a competing network doesn’t mean you should be excluded. Let’s make this happen, universe. We actually think Franzel would make a delightful Dancing With the Stars contestant.

Other questions in the fan Q&A included “would you ever write a book about everything you’ve been through?,” to which she replied, “Yes!! Working on it,” and also, “What is your favorite season you played Big Brother and why? More than just winning,” to which she replied, “Season 16. I was 21. It was my first time, and everything was so exciting. I didn’t know how cruel the world could be yet.”

Franzel also shared that she might go back to being a nurse at some point, but only part-time, and that she and fiance Victor Arroyo want to have two to four kids in the future.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Is No Stranger to Reality TV Personalities

VideoVideo related to a reality tv winner reveals she wants to compete on ‘dwts’ 2020-12-21T19:58:23-05:00

There have been nine people from the The Bachelor franchise who have competed on Dancing With the Stars over the years: Trista Sutter, Melissa Rycroft, Jake Pavelka, Sean Lowe, Chris Soules, Nick Viall, Joe Amabile, Hannah Brown and most recently Kaitlyn Bristowe — and Rycroft, Brown, and Bristowe all won their respective seasons.

In addition to the Bachelor franchise, other reality star dancers include Audrina Patridge (The Hills), Kate Gosselin (Jon and Kate Plus 8), Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Terra Jole (Little Women: LA), and the queen of Reality TV herself Kim Kardashian West.

So why not someone from the CBS family of shows? They’ve never had a dancer from Big Brother or any of the other reality shows on the Eye network. Franzel would be a fun choice and she brings with her a fervent fanbase.

Franzel competed on three seasons of Big Brother — 16, 18, and 22, which was all-stars. She won season 18, which is also where she met her future fiance, Victor Arroyo (though they didn’t get together until after the show). She and Arroyo were then invited to race together on the 31st season of The Amazing Race, which was an all-reality season. They finished in a respectable fourth place.

Dancing With the Stars will return for its 30th season in spring 2021. Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring and there is talk of a winter edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert’s Holiday Routine to ‘Jingle Bells’