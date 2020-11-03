Is ‘Big Brother’s’ Nicole Franzel Avoiding Cast Members?

Nicole Franzel had a tough time during the Big Brother 22 finale. She was so sure that her alliance-mate Cody Calafiore, whom she called her “ride or die,” was going to take her to the final two with him after he won the final Head of Household that she was in tears of betrayal and disbelief after he evicted her and took Enzo Palumbo with him instead.

Throughout the rest of the live finale, Franzel was visibly upset and deflated — and it seems she’s carrying those feelings with her outside the house.

She Has Passed on Interviews With Several Alumni

According to Big Brother 21 contestant Kathryn Dunn, Franzel passed on Dunn’s request to interview her for Dunn’s podcast. Fellow alumni Rachel Swindler responded to Dunn’s tweet with a “welcome to the club.”

Someone tried to criticize Dunn, saying that she was always talking smack about Franzel, but Dunn responded, “Yeah defending Nicole against the people slut-shaming her and picking her as my winner…. how dare I?”

For her part, Franzel has been mum on social media other than to appear in the background of fiance Victor Arroyo’s Instagram story and to unfollow some fellow all-stars.

She Unfollowed A Bunch of Cast Members on Social Media

According to some eagle-eyed fans, Franzel unfollowed Calafiore and his girlfriend Cristie Laratta on Twitter after the finale. She also unfollowed Derrick Levasseur (who was Cody’s BFF the first time they both played), Andy Herren, Haleigh Broucher, Britney Haynes, and, most notably, Daniele Donato Briones, according to CinemaBlend.

That last one is noteworthy because Donato Briones and Franzel were friends inside the Big Brother 22 house. But apparently, Franzel is unsure where they stand now, according to an interview she did with US Weekly.

“I’m confused, Dani and I were friends outside of this house, and I think something in jury … I’m not really quite sure why she has a feeling toward me. I still have to figure that out. I don’t get it,” said Franzel when asked about how critical Donato Briones was of her game.

She Refuses to Wade into the Drama with Janelle Pierzina

In the same interview, Franzel was asked about being “adversaries” with Janelle Pierzina. Franzel said they “got along fine before the show,” but she then said she heard Pierzina was saying bad things about her before filming.

“Right before the show, people were calling me [and] telling me that she was saying stuff about me and about my wedding. And so I think that got brought into the house. And then, next thing you know, Nicole A. came to me and said, ‘Janelle called you a B-I-T-C-H.’ And I was just like, ‘Oh, I’m so sick of this. I had enough. I’m sick of shutting my mouth. All I do is shut my mouth and sit there and take all this frickin’ hate all the time. So I’m going to stick up for myself,” said Franzel.

She added, “I’m sure she’ll continue to say stuff and I’m not getting into Twitter fights. I’ve never gotten in a Twitter fight and I’m not going to start now.”

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring as well.

