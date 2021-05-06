‘Big Brother’s’ Nicole Franzel ‘Absolutely’ Wants to do a Reality Show Based on Her Life

In a recent Instagram story, “Big Brother” winner Nicole Franzel revealed that she would “absolutely” do a reality show based on her life with husband Victor Arroyo. Read on to find out why and also what other reality shows she’s interested in doing.

Franzel Thinks Her Life Is Super Funny

In her Instagram story, Franzel did a little question and answer segment with her followers and one of the questions was, “Would you and Vic ever do a show based on your lives?”

Franzel replied, “Yes, absolutely, I would really like to do this. I was actually talking about it the other day with Victor and he’s like, ‘You don’t want any privacy ever?’ And I was like I feel like it would be super fun because I think we live just a really funny life, so it’d be really easy.”

From what we’ve heard about docu-style reality shows, it probably wouldn’t be as easy as Franzel thinks, but she does have quite a loyal following of built-in fans from her “Big Brother” days, so maybe it would be a hit.

Franzel Also Said She’d Love to do Two Other Reality Shows

What’s funny is that Franzel started the Q&A by saying she thinks she’s done with reality TV, but in the same answer, she said she’d love to do two other reality shows.

“I really believe my reality TV days are over. I’m just kind of over it. I’ve been on four shows, which is a lot,” said Franzel, adding, “What’s really funny is a year ago I was so pumped to be going back on TV and if you were to tell me I was going back on TV right now or that I had the option, it would be an absolute, definite no. Nothing to do with my pregnancy, just like ‘hell no.'”

We think she means four seasons rather than four different shows because she’s only been on “Big Brother” and “The Amazing Race,” but she has competed on three seasons of “Big Brother” and one of “Race.” Franzel probably just misspoke there.

But she continued, “‘Dancing With the Stars’ I would definitely do ’cause I don’t really count that, it’s not drama. And I would probably do ‘Survivor,’ I guess.”

So, maybe Franzel’s reality TV days aren’t quite as over as she thinks they are. Incidentally, she’s not the only “Big Brother” alumni who has expressed interest in crossing over to “Survivor.” “Big Brother 3” runner-up and all-star Danielle Reyes has said it is her “life goal” to be cast on “Survivor,” and Rachel Reilly, Janelle Pierzina, and Da’Vonne Rogers have all also said they would love to try their hands at the Jeff Probst-led competition series.

Maybe CBS should explore doing an all-“Big Brother” season of “Survivor.” It would honestly be kind of amazing to see which houseguests could hack it and which ones would wither under the conditions. They are similar games and hard in different ways, but we bet a lot of “Big Brother” players would be good at “Survivor.”

Big Brother U.S. returns in summer 2021 for its 23rd season.

