‘Big Brother’s’ Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo Reveal Baby Name

“Big Brother” couple Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo have revealed the name and nickname for their new baby, due at the end of July. Read on to find out what they decided on and why it has a special meaning for them.

Franzel Thinks Their Nickname is ‘Bad A**’

In an Instagram post, Franzel first said that the baby’s full name will be “Victor Arroyo IV.” That’s something fans knew about since back during the gender reveal because that’s the tradition in Arroyo’s family. But at the time, they said on their podcast that they were in search of a good nickname.

“Our baby’s real name is Victor Arroyo IV … Victor is Victor Arroyo III for those of you who didn’t know! No middle name,” wrote Franzel.

She went on to say that “his nickname is Arrow,” which explains why Franzel has been referring to the baby as “baby A” for weeks. She also revealed that they got the nickname from one of their fans!

“I think Arrow is a bad a** name and I’m so pumped! Thank you to the Coco Caliente Listener on our podcast Facebook page who accidentally typed Arrow instead of Arroyo — you are the reason we found this name!!” said Franzel.

It Was Really Important to Franzel To Have a Nickname

Franzel has always gone by the nickname “Coco” and it was really important to her that her baby have a purposeful nickname, rather than just being called “Little Vic.”

“The reason I insisted on a ‘nickname’ is because I don’t want people to call him baby Vic/little Vic his whole life. I know people who are 60 years old and they’re still ‘little Johnny’ & they don’t like it,” wrote Franzel.

She continued: “Another thing — my closest people call me Coco & I love it. It stuck and I’ve had it since I was a baby so that’s what I’m hoping Arrow feels too! It’s fun having a name that people who really know you refer to you as. If he grows up and wants to be called Victor we will do that too. It’s all up to him once he understands!”

Their baby is due at the end of July. Franzel recently gave an update about the baby’s status, writing on Instagram, “34 WEEKS & NOTHING fits anymore. BUMPDATE: Baby gained a pound in the last 2 weeks!! 4 pounds 12 ounces! He’s getting big & I can def feel the difference. I also get these lighting bolt jolts down my legs (anyone else)?! HOLY COW they bring you to your knees.”

It will mark the latest in a string of “Big Brother” babies — James Rhine welcomed his first child in October; Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson welcomed their second daughter back in October as well; Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas welcomed baby No. 2 in November; Diane Henry welcomed her second child in January, Bridgette Dunning welcomed her first child in February, and Dan Gheesling and his wife Chelsea recently announced they are expecting their third child.

“Big Brother” season 23 premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Alum Says Mike ‘Boogie’ Malin Harassed Her Too