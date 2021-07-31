Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo Share First Photos of Baby Arrow

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo shared new photos of their baby boy on social media as they marked his 1-week birthday.

The “Big Brother” alums welcomed their first child, Victor “Arrow” Arroyo IV, on July 23, 2021, but they took a week to keep him to themselves before showing his face. Previous pics shared by the new parents only showed the baby’s hands.

On Instagram, Arroyo wrote of his son, “I can’t take my eyes off him and we’re so blessed to have a happy and healthy baby. Photos coming soon, just enjoying him to ourselves for now.”

But in new posts to social media, the couple, who got married in Florida in March, finally showed off their son’s full face and opened up about their new lives as parents.

Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo Shared Photos of Baby Arrow’ Face For the First Time

The photos included one of Franzel and Arroyo gazing lovingly at their son as they held him. Another photo featured the newborn swaddled in a blanket. A third pic featured the baby boy’s full face as he slept soundly.

In the caption to her post, Franzel wrote that her first week of motherhood has been “a week of bliss,” even with the lack of sleep and abundance of dirty diapers. She added that seeing her son for the first time was “beyond magical.”

“I love Arrow more than anything in this world, and my life is forever changed for the better,” Franzel wrote. “Thank you God for our healthy beautiful baby boy.”

In the comment section, fans and celebrity friends sent congratulations to the new parents, including “Big Brother” alum Winston Hines and Bachelor Nation’s Ali Fedotowsky and Heather Martin.

Others joked that Franzel and Arroyo have a new head of household.

Franzel Kept Fans in the Loop Throughout Her Pregnancy With Photos & Videos

From the beginning, Franzel kept her fans informed about her pregnancy. She regularly shared “bump dates” on her Instagram and on her “The Coco Show” YouTube channel and she even revealed her son’s full name ahead of time. She also shared a full nursery tour that showed off her son’s jungle-themed room.

Earlier in the summer, the “Big Brother 18” champ told her fans that she would likely deliver her son via c-section because he was in the breech position. She did reveal that she was working with a chiropractor to try to “flip” her baby in utero.

In an update shared to her Instagram page a few weeks before Arrow’s birth, Franzel admitted she was terrified about her upcoming delivery because she had never had surgery before.

“Having a countdown is stressful for some reason, I would rather not know when I’m going to give birth,” she admitted.

But she added, “All I pray for is a healthy baby & for me to make it out healthy too. I’m not taking anything for granted.”

At the tail end of her pregnancy, Franzel admitted that the final stage of her pregnancy was more difficult than she thought it would be and that she was drained “mentally, physically & emotionally.”

